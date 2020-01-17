Smart Cities
Smart Cities Connect to Hold 2020 Global Event Honoring 50 Smart Projects
Smart Cities Connect will host an event beginning on April 6, 2020, to display smart city technology advancements within the global technology community.
As part of a competition, Smart Cities Connect chose 50 innovative projects with current or future wide-scale civic impact. Applicants represented more than a dozen countries.
An evening gala will be held in honor of the projects that won in one of the five categories: community engagement, digital transformation, smart mobility, urban infrastructure, and urban operations. Some of the awardees will speak on panels or present at the conference, which will take place in Denver, Colorado.
We. Ride, powered by Moovit is a group from Kfar Saba, Israel. It won a mobility award for its mobile application that facilitates finding the best transportation option to get to work. The app decreases traffic during commuting hours by maximizing time constraints and eliminating the frantic search for coins or a metro card.
The goal of the event is to reach across the private and public sector, as some of the projects were spearheaded by civic leaders. But public and private enterprises have to work together on smart city projects at a municipal level.
Laura Benold, managing editor of Smart Cities Connect Media & Research, said that said that the number of projects and phase in development has increased over last year.
“When you look at projects involving infrastructure or measured results, time is on our side” she said.
Recent
- Smart Cities Connect to Hold 2020 Global Event Honoring 50 Smart Projects
- Broadband Roundup: More on the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, 5G National Advocacy, and Policy Hackers
- Panelists on NTIA Broadband Webinar Say Smart Buildings Boost Civic Resiliency and Public Health
- Dynamic Spectrum Sharing Subject of Debate at Senate Commerce Committee Hearing on the Future
- FTC Settlement with YouTube Has Creators Upset and Worried About FTC Approach to Children’s Privacy
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Tending Posts
-
China2 months ago
Prakash Sangam: China’s Huawei Clones Are Greater Threat to National Security than Huawei
-
Open Access3 weeks ago
UTOPIA Fiber: A Model Open-Access Network
-
Broadband's Impact3 months ago
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai Praises Agency’s Work in Promoting High-Speed Internet at ‘Broadband Heros’ Event
-
Open Access2 months ago
UTOPIA Fiber Announces Partnerships with Morgan, Utah, Idaho Falls, and Other Cities
-
Broadband Mapping & Data3 months ago
Broadband Data From Providers Needs to be Checked With Data From Users, Say Panelists at Mapping Event
-
Education2 months ago
State Educational Technology Officials Say Better Broadband Necessary for Pedagogy and Equity
-
FCC2 months ago
As Next Year’s C-Band Auction Looms, FCC Officials Reflect on Innovation in Spectrum Auctions
-
FCC1 month ago
Telephony Industry Rises to the Challenge of Robocalls, With Legislation, Regulation and Enforcement Close Behind