Smart Cities Connect to Hold 2020 Global Event Honoring 50 Smart Projects

Smart Cities Connect will host an event beginning on April 6, 2020, to display smart city technology advancements within the global technology community.

As part of a competition, Smart Cities Connect chose 50 innovative projects with current or future wide-scale civic impact. Applicants represented more than a dozen countries.

An evening gala will be held in honor of the projects that won in one of the five categories: community engagement, digital transformation, smart mobility, urban infrastructure, and urban operations. Some of the awardees will speak on panels or present at the conference, which will take place in Denver, Colorado.

We. Ride, powered by Moovit is a group from Kfar Saba, Israel. It won a mobility award for its mobile application that facilitates finding the best transportation option to get to work. The app decreases traffic during commuting hours by maximizing time constraints and eliminating the frantic search for coins or a metro card.

The goal of the event is to reach across the private and public sector, as some of the projects were spearheaded by civic leaders. But public and private enterprises have to work together on smart city projects at a municipal level.

Laura Benold, managing editor of Smart Cities Connect Media & Research, said that said that the number of projects and phase in development has increased over last year.

“When you look at projects involving infrastructure or measured results, time is on our side” she said.