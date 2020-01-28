UTOPIA Fiber Announces Fiber Project in West Point, Utah

Construction is underway for a project that will complete West Point’s fiber network by end of 2020

MURRAY, Utah, January 28, 2020 - UTOPIA Fiber announced an agreement with West Point to execute a Fiber-to-the-Home project that will bring the fastest internet speeds in the nation to the City.

The West Point City Council voted unanimously to proceed with an agreement that ensures all City residents and businesses will have access to UTOPIA Fiber services by the end of 2020. West Point will be the 14th Utah city connected to UTOPIA Fiber service.

“It’s exciting to see another Utah city anticipating the connectivity needs of its residents and businesses. The City of West Point expects its population to increase dramatically over the next decade, so this project is instrumental to the community’s success,” said Roger Timmerman, Executive Director, UTOPIA Fiber. “Connectivity is not just for video, gaming, and streaming, it’s about quality of life and economic development.”

UTOPIA Fiber is an inter-local agency that provides Fiber-to-the-Home services in 14 Utah cities and commercial services in more than 50 cities. UTOPIA Fiber is an Open Access network, meaning that UTOPIA Fiber builds the infrastructure and allows private sector ISPs to offer internet services through their fiber lines.

West Point residents will be able to get fiber internet services starting at $65/month for 250/250 Mbps and will have the option to choose speeds up to 10 Gbps (up to 100 Gbps for business) from 11 local providers—the fastest internet speeds in the nation.

“Broadband and Fiber-to-the-Home have become a necessity in growing, modern communities,” stated West Point Mayor Erik Craythrone. “We are thrilled to have made this agreement with UTOPIA Fiber that will give our residents and businesses access to the fastest internet speeds available; that’s not an option in most parts of the country.”

UTOPIA Fiber offers residential services up to 10 Gbps and 100 Gbps for businesses. As part of the agreement with West Point, these speeds will be available throughout the entire City. Construction is already underway, and all areas within the city are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2020.

West Point residents can visit UTOPIAfiber.com for service maps, build-out timelines, and information on how to sign up for UTOPIA Fiber services.

About UTOPIA Fiber

The Utah Telecommunication Open Infrastructure Agency (UTOPIA) is a community-owned fiber optic network utilizing light to transfer information, making it the fastest communication and data transfer technology in use today. Created by a group of Utah cities, UTOPIA Fiber supports open-access and promotes competition in all telecommunication services. For more information, contact Kim McKinley, Chief Marketing Officer, UTOPIA Fiber.