Broadband Roundup: Mobile World Congress Cancelled, Yang Bows Out, Ajit Pai at Wind River Tribe
The world’s largest trade show for mobile communications was canceled Wednesday due to the organizers’ uncertainty that it could guarantee the health of its attendees, according to a CNBC article.
The move was prompted by high-profile dropouts from the conference announced earlier in the day.
Amazon, Sony, Nokia, and Intel were among the biggest names to announce that they would ultimately not be sending representatives to the Barcelona-based conference because they were not willing to risk the health of their employees.
“With due regard to the safe and healthy environment in Barcelona and the host country today, the GSMA has cancelled MWC Barcelona 2020 because the global concern regarding the coronavirus outbreak, travel concern and other circumstances, making it impossible for the GSMA to hold the event,” GSMA said in a statement.
The conference was originally scheduled to begin on Monday, February 24.
2020 hopeful and tech whiz Andrew Yang bows out of presidential race
2020 hopeful and former tech CEO Andrew Yang ended his contest in the 2020 presidential election after disappointing results in Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary.
Yang built a small but loyal following referred to as the “Yang Gang.” They and others supported his flagship platform of providing a “freedom dividend,” or universal basic income, of $1,000 for every American family every month.
"We have touched and improved millions of lives and moved this country we love so much in the right direction. And while there is great work left to be done, you know, I am the math guy, and it is clear tonight from the numbers that we are not going to win this race," he told supporters on Tuesday night.
"I am not someone who wants to accept donations and support in a race that we will not win. And so tonight I am announcing I am suspending my campaign for president."
Prior to running for president, Yang founded Venture for America, a nonprofit that matched recent graduates with startups. Prior to that, he was CEO of a test preparation company called Manhattan Prep., which he sold to Kaplan and for which he made millions.
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai monitors tribal broadband growth during visit to Wind River Reservation in Wyoming
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai met with leaders of the Arapaho Tribe in Wind River Indian Reservation in Wyoming to see firsthand the areas that the FCC is investing $4.1 million for gigabit-speed broadband deployment.
These funds come from the Connect America Fund Phase II auction that is providing speed service to 849 homes and businesses in the reservation.
“Bringing high-speed connectivity to rural Tribal lands can be a game-changer,” said Chairman Pai. “That’s why bridging the digital divide is my top priority.”
During his visit, Chairman Pai also discussed with Arapaho leaders the Tribal Priority Window. The FCC opened up the Tribal Priority Window earlier this month to enable federally recognized tribes to apply for spectrum in the 2.5 GigaHertz (GHz) band.
This band—the single largest band of contiguous spectrum below 3 GHz—offers favorable coverage and capacity characteristics for next-generation mobile services, such as 5G. Through this priority window, tribes can obtain 2.5 GHz spectrum without charge before a commercial auction. The Rural Tribal Priority Window will close on August 3, 2020.
