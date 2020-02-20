Broadband Roundup
Broadband Roundup: Zuckerberg and EU Discuss Rules for Facebook, Trumps Supports Oracle, Nevada Caucus Anxieties
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg proposed a “third status for Facebook that would fall between telecom provider and publisher, while expressing skepticism at the idea of one single EU regulator” in meetings this week with European leaders, reports Politico.
Politico reports that EU officials regarded Zuckerberg wearily.
“Zuckerberg and senior Facebook executives say that they want governments to come up with new rules to police the online world, and that it should not be left to private firms to determine how much of the digital economy is run.”
European Commissioner Thierry Breton said, “It’s not for us to adapt to those companies, but for them to adapt to us.”
Trump administration weighs in for Oracle, not Google
In the high-profile copyright dispute of Google v. Oracle, Oracle is garnering support from the Trump administration.
Oracle accused Google of violating copyright laws when it used Oracle’s Java application programming interfaces.
“The Trump administration, including U.S. Solicitor General Noel Francisco and Joseph Hunt, the assistant attorney general of the Justice Department’s civil division, argued that ‘computer programs are copyrightable’ and Oracle ‘holds a valid copyright’ over the code in question,” reports Emily Birnbaum for The Hill.
While Microsoft and IBM are backing Google, Oracle is receiving support from proponents of strong copyright protection including the Recording Industry Association of America and former Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah.
Nevada caucus hopes to avoid replica of Iowa debacle
After the Iowa Democratic Caucus debacle, Nevada caucus participants are scared that a similar tech disaster is approaching for their votes on February 22, writes Laura Barrón-López in Politico.
Volunteers said “the party has not provided sufficient training on how to use the Google form that will compile vote total.”
Volunteers will use iPads—yet another training that was not administered by caucus workers. And “questions remain about the security of the Wi-Fi” connection.
“Others with more intimate knowledge of the process, including a state party official and a volunteer who has worked the caucuses previously, contend that backup systems are in place in the event of any technical snafus,” reports Barrón-López.
Recent
- NTIA Broadband Webinar With Pew, Georgia and Tennessee Officials Discuss Solutions to Digital Divides
- Broadband Roundup: Zuckerberg and EU Discuss Rules for Facebook, Trumps Supports Oracle, Nevada Caucus Anxieties
- Criminal Justice Reform Advocates Agree that Current AI Assessment Tools are Garbage, But Differ on How to Proceed
- Attorney General Bill Barr Calls for ‘Recalibrated’ Section 230 as Justice Department Hosts Tech Immunity Workshop
- Broadband Roundup: Global Internet Censorship, Tribal Divide, Klobuchar on the Broadband Stump
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Broadband Data9 months ago
Pennsylvania Broadband Speeds Worse Than Previously Believed, According to State Report
-
Intellectual Property7 months ago
In Congressional Oversight Hearing, Register of Copyrights Says Office Is Responding to Online Users
-
Broadband Data8 months ago
California Report: Income Most Significant Factor in Low Broadband Adoption
-
FCC10 years ago
Telecom Companies Are Using Fight Interrupting Oscar Ceremony Broadcast To Manipulate Public and FCC, Argue Broadcasters
-
Broadband Roundup6 months ago
Cable Industry Touts Energy Efficiency, Next Century Highlights Open Access Fiber, Aspen Forum Set
-
Privacy and Security6 months ago
Comparing Privacy Policies for Wearable Fitness Trackers: Apple, Fitbit, Xiaomi and Under Armour
-
Open Access2 months ago
UTOPIA Fiber: A Model Open-Access Network
-
Antitrust5 months ago
Addressing the Impact of Big Data Upon Antitrust is More Complicated Than a Big Tech Breakup