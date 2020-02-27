Registration Available for Digital Infrastructure Investment at Broadband Communities Summit on April 27, 2020

Broadband Communities and Broadband Breakfast have released the agenda for the Digital Infrastructure Investment mini-conference at the forthcoming Broadband Communities Summit on Monday, April 27, 2020, in Houston, Texas.

This year, for the first time, Breakfast Media (publisher of Broadband Breakfast) is hosting a half-day mini-conference focused on "Digital Infrastructure Investment for the 2020s."

This pathbreaking event will bring together the broadband infrastructure and financial communities to fill a crucial gap: The lack of an existing United States conference that provides all stakeholders in the broadband community with a focus on the digital infrastructure and investment profile of assets, including fiber, small cell and data-center assets, required to support a 21st Century information economy.

“We've heard a lot recently about the dynamism of open-access networks,” said Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast.

“But there remain several crucial questions about how the digital infrastructure builds of today scale beyond municipal-level deployments," said Clark. "The Digital Infrastructure Investment event aims to gather the infrastructure investment fund managers, institutional investors, private equity and venture capitalists, and senior leaders from fiber, mobile, and data center solutions providers to bring clarity on the next business model for advanced internet infrastructure."

After a welcome and a visioning keynote at 12 Noon on Monday, April 27, the first panel at Digital Infrastructure Investment will be “Last Mile Digital Infrastructure: Who Will Build It, Who Will Own It, and Who Will Operate It?” The session will be moderated by Drew Clark, and it takes place on Monday, April 27, at 12:50 p.m. CT.

In addition to various case studies -- including the European experience with wholesale, open and business networks -- the second panel is on "The Experience of Infrastructure Investment Funds." It will take place at 1:55 p.m. CT.

Next up is “The Role of Cities in Establishing Digital Real Estate Investment Trusts: Who Owns Them, and How Will the Digital REIT Market Develop?" It will take place at 3 p.m. CT.

Other case studies will also be featured. The final panel, "Is the Neutral Host Infrastructure Coming to Small Cell Deployments?" will begin at 4:05 p.m. CT. The program will conclude with a closing keynote. A brief closing rap session/call to action will facilitate key next steps for parties in the Digital Infrastructure Investment industry.

“The Broadband Communities Summit is the leading event for community leaders, multifamily property owners and network builders and deployers interested in the building, managing, marketing and monetizing of high-speed broadband technologies and services,” said Barbara De Garmo, CEO of Broadband Communities. “It is focused on the successful delivery of high-speed broadband networks to communities – from multifamily properties and planned developments to the city or town where you live.”

