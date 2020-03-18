FCC
Blair Levin, John Windhausen Join Wednesday Broadband Breakfast Live Online on FCC Emergency Powers and the Coronavirus
March 18, 2020 - New panelists have been added for the Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, March 18, at 12 Noon ET. The session will focus on emergency powers and actions taken by the Federal Communications Commission regarding how broadband can address the novel coronavirus.
Guests for this event:
- Blair Levin, Senior Fellow with the Metropolitan Policy Program at Brookings Institution, former director of the FCC's National Broadband Plan
- John Windhausen, Jr., Executive Director, Schools, Health and Libraries Broadband (SHLB) Coalition
- Other guests have been invited
- Drew Clark (Moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
"There's too much at stake, and too much uncertainty, not to gather together - online - to talk about broadband solutions to the critical challenges of the coronavirus and COVID-19," said Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast.
"For the broadband world, there is no bigger challenge - and no more important opportunity - than understanding how high-speed internet services will help our nation adapt to telework, online education, and confronting the digital divide," said Clark.
Below is a list of tentative topics for upcoming episodes of Broadband Breakfast Live Online. This list is subject to change, and will be updated as topics and guests are finalized:
- Wednesday, March 18, 12 Noon ET - "Emergency Policy Levers and the Coronavirus" - What is the FCC doing to meet the demands of the crises?
WATCH HERE, or on YouTube. Also available on Twitter and Facebook.
- Thursday, March 19, 12 Noon ET - "Tools for Telework and the Coronavirus" - How are American workplaces holding up to truly going virtual?
- Friday, March 20, 12 Noon ET - "Measuring and Understanding Bandwidth Usage" - How is the internet holding up to different traffic patterns in the daytime?
Additional topics in coming days will include:
- "Checking in on Online Education"
- "Broadband Networks and the Health Care System"
- "How are Federal and State Governments Communicating?"
If you have an insight or experience to contribute, or are interested as serving as a guest on Broadband Breakfast Live Online, please contact Drew Clark at drew@breakfast.media.
The list of past episodes of Broadband Breakfast Live Online is below:
- Friday, March 13, 2020 – "Coronavirus and Education" – Getting ready for a tsunami of online education
- Tuesday, March 17, 2020 – "Coronavirus and Keep America Connected" – How are internet service providers rising to the challenge?
