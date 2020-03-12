Broadband Breakfast Live Online Launches New Series on ‘Broadband and the Coronavirus’

WASHINGTON, March 12, 2020 - Broadband Breakfast announced the launch of Broadband Breakfast Live Online, a three-part FREE webcast series focusing on how broadband can address the novel coronavirus, and the COVID-19 disease that the World Health Organization on Wednesday declared a pandemic.

The first event in the Broadband Breakfast Live Online series, on Friday, March 13, at 12 Noon ET, will be "Broadband, Education and the Coronavirus: How Online Tools Are Being Used."

The event will be moderated by Drew Clark of Broadband Breakfast, in discussion with broadband and education experts. Panelists include:

Jon Bernstein, President, Bernstein Strategy Group

President, Bernstein Strategy Group Charles Severance , Clinical Associate Professor of Information, University of Michigan

, Clinical Associate Professor of Information, University of Michigan Adrienne Patton , Reporter, Broadband Breakfast

, Reporter, Broadband Breakfast Drew Clark (Moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

"Right now, uncertainty about the depth and severity of the coronavirus pandemic is causing uncertainty across the country," said Clark. "Broadband Breakfast Live Online aims to bridge the gap of uncertainty by providing understanding and problem-solving solutions about how broadband can impact the situation right now."

Following the March 13 event on Broadband, Education and the Coronavirus, the March 20 event will focus on Broadband, Telework and the Coronavirus. The March 27 event will focus on Broadband, the Digital Divide and the Coronavirus. Details about panelists for the forthcoming Broadband Breakfast Live Online events will be forthcoming.

WATCH HERE on YouTube at 12 Noon ET on Friday, March 13.

The full URL to the FREE Broadband Breakfast Live Online is at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RuyOLadpu9o