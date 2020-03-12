Health
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Launches New Series on ‘Broadband and the Coronavirus’
WASHINGTON, March 12, 2020 - Broadband Breakfast announced the launch of Broadband Breakfast Live Online, a three-part FREE webcast series focusing on how broadband can address the novel coronavirus, and the COVID-19 disease that the World Health Organization on Wednesday declared a pandemic.
The first event in the Broadband Breakfast Live Online series, on Friday, March 13, at 12 Noon ET, will be "Broadband, Education and the Coronavirus: How Online Tools Are Being Used."
The event will be moderated by Drew Clark of Broadband Breakfast, in discussion with broadband and education experts. Panelists include:
- Jon Bernstein, President, Bernstein Strategy Group
- Charles Severance, Clinical Associate Professor of Information, University of Michigan
- Adrienne Patton, Reporter, Broadband Breakfast
- Drew Clark (Moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
"Right now, uncertainty about the depth and severity of the coronavirus pandemic is causing uncertainty across the country," said Clark. "Broadband Breakfast Live Online aims to bridge the gap of uncertainty by providing understanding and problem-solving solutions about how broadband can impact the situation right now."
Following the March 13 event on Broadband, Education and the Coronavirus, the March 20 event will focus on Broadband, Telework and the Coronavirus. The March 27 event will focus on Broadband, the Digital Divide and the Coronavirus. Details about panelists for the forthcoming Broadband Breakfast Live Online events will be forthcoming.
WATCH HERE on YouTube at 12 Noon ET on Friday, March 13.
Or SUBSCRIBE to Broadband Breakfast's YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when the event begins.
The full URL to the FREE Broadband Breakfast Live Online is at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RuyOLadpu9o
Recent
- Broadband Roundup: Hospitals Developing Telemedicine, House Passes 5G Act, Concerns about EARN IT Act
- Broadband Breakfast Live Online Launches New Series on ‘Broadband and the Coronavirus’
- Big Tech Must Combat Child Sexual Abuse Material Online or Lose Section 230 Protection, Say Senators
- Deputy Attorney General Blames Big Tech for Using Section 230 to ‘Enable Harm’
- Senate Advances Legislation Creating Office of Internet Connectivity Within Commerce Department’s NTIA
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Digital Inclusion1 month ago
New Technology of Augmented Reality, Including Eye Control, Enable Greater Access By Disability Community
-
Broadband Data1 month ago
Despite Promising Gains in Connectivity, Report from Broadband Now Highlights the Extent of the Digital Divide
-
Expert Opinion1 month ago
An Open Letter to Gwynne Shotwell, Elon Musk and Starlink Leadership: Three Reasons to Make Starlink Open Access for America’s Local ISPs
-
China3 weeks ago
Tech Officials Diagnose Excessive Trump Actions as Product of ‘Huawei Derangement Syndrome’
-
Broadband's Impact1 month ago
Rural Healthcare Providers Could Be Surprised by FCC’s Recent Changes to Rural Healthcare Program
-
Expert Opinion1 month ago
Jeff Grappone: State of the Union Address Is No Longer the Political Equivalent of the Super Bowl
-
5G1 month ago
Broadband Roundup: House Democrats Release Infrastructure Framework, T-Mobile’s Pink, 5G’s Specialness
-
Privacy and Security1 month ago
U.S., Australian and British Law Enforcement and High Tech Advocates Debate Access to Encryption