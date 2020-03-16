Connect with us

Broadband TV

Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Friday, March 13, 2020 – Coronavirus and Education

Broadband Breakfast Staff

Published

21 hours ago

on

Broadband Breakfast Live Online: Broadband and the Coronavirus on Friday, March 13, 2020.

Guests included:

  • Jon Bernstein, President, Bernstein Strategy Group
  • Charles Severance, Clinical Associate Professor of Information, University of Michigan
  • Rob Vietzke, Vice President of Network Services at Internet2, the national research and education network in the United States.
  • Adrienne Patton, Reporter, Broadband Breakfast
  • Drew Clark (Moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent

Signup for Broadband Breakfast

Get twice-weekly Breakfast Media news alerts.
* = required field



Trending