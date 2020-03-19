Connect with us

Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Friday, March 20, 2020 – Measuring and Understanding Bandwidth Usage During the Coronavirus

Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Friday, March 20, 12 Noon ET - "Measuring and Understanding Bandwidth Usage During the Coronavirus" - How is the internet holding up to different traffic patterns in the daytime?

Guests for this event:

  • Tyler Cooper, Editor-in-Chief, BroadbandNow
  • Dane Jasper, CEO, Sonic
  • Roger Timmerman, CEO, UTOPIA Fiber
  • Drew Clark (Moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

