Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Friday, March 20, 2020 – Measuring and Understanding Bandwidth Usage During the Coronavirus
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Friday, March 20, 12 Noon ET - "Measuring and Understanding Bandwidth Usage During the Coronavirus" - How is the internet holding up to different traffic patterns in the daytime?
Guests for this event:
- Tyler Cooper, Editor-in-Chief, BroadbandNow
- Dane Jasper, CEO, Sonic
- Roger Timmerman, CEO, UTOPIA Fiber
- Drew Clark (Moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Follow upcoming Live Online events, see Broadband Breakfast Live Online Will Stream Daily in March on ‘Broadband and the Coronavirus’
