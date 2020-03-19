Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Friday, March 20, 2020 – Measuring and Understanding Bandwidth Usage During the Coronavirus

Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Friday, March 20, 12 Noon ET - "Measuring and Understanding Bandwidth Usage During the Coronavirus" - How is the internet holding up to different traffic patterns in the daytime?

Follow upcoming Live Online events, see Broadband Breakfast Live Online Will Stream Daily in March on ‘Broadband and the Coronavirus’

Guests for this event:

Tyler Cooper , Editor-in-Chief, BroadbandNow

, Editor-in-Chief, BroadbandNow Dane Jasper , CEO, Sonic

, CEO, Sonic Roger Timmerman, CEO, UTOPIA Fiber

CEO, UTOPIA Fiber Drew Clark (Moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

