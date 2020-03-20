Broadband TV
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Monday, March 23, 2020 – Free and Low Cost Internet Plans During Coronavirus
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Monday, March 23, 12 Noon ET - ""Free and Low Cost Internet Plans During the Coronavirus Crisis" - What are ISPs doing to ensure connectivity for all?
Follow upcoming Live Online events, see Broadband Breakfast Live Online Will Stream Daily in March on ‘Broadband and the Coronavirus’
Guests for this event:
- Angela Siefer, Executive Director, National Digital Inclusion Alliance
- Harold Feld, Senior Vice President, Public Knowledge
- Other guests have been invited
- Drew Clark (Moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Follow upcoming Live Online events, see Broadband Breakfast Live Online Will Stream Daily in March on ‘Broadband and the Coronavirus’
Recent
- Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Monday, March 23, 2020 – Free and Low Cost Internet Plans During Coronavirus
- Journalists Practice Social Distancing on Zoom in Future Tense Event on Coronavirus and Civil Liberties
- Commerce Department’s NTIA Details Its New-Found Progress in Broadband Mapping Technology
- Searching for Clues About Demand for Bandwidth: Will the Coronavirus Break the Internet?
- Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Friday, March 20, 2020 – Measuring and Understanding Bandwidth Usage During the Coronavirus
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Digital Inclusion1 month ago
New Technology of Augmented Reality, Including Eye Control, Enable Greater Access By Disability Community
-
Expert Opinion1 month ago
An Open Letter to Gwynne Shotwell, Elon Musk and Starlink Leadership: Three Reasons to Make Starlink Open Access for America’s Local ISPs
-
China1 month ago
Tech Officials Diagnose Excessive Trump Actions as Product of ‘Huawei Derangement Syndrome’
-
Artificial Intelligence1 month ago
Biased Artificial Intelligence has Sinister Consequences for Marginalized Communities, Argue Panelists
-
Digital Inclusion1 month ago
Chancellor of North Dakota University Proposes a Digital-Cyber Land-Grant Program to Revitalize Rural America
-
Artificial Intelligence1 month ago
Copyright Pros Don’t Know What to Do About Authorless AI Paintings
-
Section 2304 weeks ago
Attorney General Bill Barr Calls for ‘Recalibrated’ Section 230 as Justice Department Hosts Tech Immunity Workshop
-
Antitrust1 month ago
Justice Department Antitrust Chief Pledges Department is ‘Getting Better,’ Talks Up T-Mobile Merger Approval