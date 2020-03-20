Connect with us

Broadband TV

Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Monday, March 23, 2020 – Free and Low Cost Internet Plans During Coronavirus

Broadband Breakfast Staff

Published

3 hours ago

on

Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Monday, March 23, 12 Noon ET - ""Free and Low Cost Internet Plans During the Coronavirus Crisis" - What are ISPs doing to ensure connectivity for all?

Follow upcoming Live Online events, see Broadband Breakfast Live Online Will Stream Daily in March on ‘Broadband and the Coronavirus’

Guests for this event:

  • Angela Siefer, Executive Director, National Digital Inclusion Alliance
  • Harold Feld, Senior Vice President, Public Knowledge
  • Other guests have been invited
  • Drew Clark (Moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Follow upcoming Live Online events, see Broadband Breakfast Live Online Will Stream Daily in March on ‘Broadband and the Coronavirus’

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent

Signup for Broadband Breakfast

Get twice-weekly Breakfast Media news alerts.
* = required field



Trending