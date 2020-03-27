Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Monday, March 30, 2020 – Coronavirus Conversation With Millennials from Around the World

Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Monday, March 30, 12 Noon ET - "A Coronavirus Conversation With Millennials from Around the World"

Follow upcoming Live Online events, see Broadband Breakfast Live Online Will Stream Daily in March on ‘Broadband and the Coronavirus’

Guests for this event:

Elder Elijah Clark (Atlanta, Georgia)

(Atlanta, Georgia) Ashlyn Coyle (Berlin, Germany)

(Berlin, Germany) Hannah Coyle (Pleasant Grove, Utah, by way of China)

(Pleasant Grove, Utah, by way of China) Stewart Silver (Columbia, Ohio, by way of Swarthmore College, Pennsylvania)

(Columbia, Ohio, by way of Swarthmore College, Pennsylvania) Drew Clark (Moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Follow upcoming Live Online events, see Broadband Breakfast Live Online Will Stream Daily in March on ‘Broadband and the Coronavirus’