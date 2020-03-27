Connect with us

Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Monday, March 30, 2020 – Coronavirus Conversation With Millennials from Around the World

Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Monday, March 30, 12 Noon ET - "A Coronavirus Conversation With Millennials from Around the World"

Guests for this event:

  • Elder Elijah Clark (Atlanta, Georgia)
  • Ashlyn Coyle (Berlin, Germany)
  • Hannah Coyle (Pleasant Grove, Utah, by way of China)
  • Stewart Silver (Columbia, Ohio, by way of Swarthmore College, Pennsylvania)
  • Drew Clark (Moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

