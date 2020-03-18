Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Thursday, March 19, 2020 – Tools for Telework and the Coronavirus

Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Thursday, March 19, 12 Noon ET - "Tools for Telework and the Coronavirus" - How are American workplaces holding up to truly going virtual?"

Follow upcoming Live Online events, see Broadband Breakfast Live Online Will Stream Daily in March on ‘Broadband and the Coronavirus’

Guests for this event:

Brendan Carr , Federal Communications Commissioner

, Federal Communications Commissioner Kate Lister, President, Global Workplace Analytics, a consultancy on the future of work and telework

President, Global Workplace Analytics, a consultancy on the future of work and telework Kaylin Trychon, Vice President of ROKK Solutions, a public relations agency

Vice President of Solutions, a public relations agency Other panelists have been invited

Drew Clark (Moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

