Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Thursday, March 19, 2020 – Tools for Telework and the Coronavirus

Broadband Breakfast Staff

11 hours ago

Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Thursday, March 19, 12 Noon ET - "Tools for Telework and the Coronavirus" - How are American workplaces holding up to truly going virtual?"

Guests for this event:

  • Brendan Carr, Federal Communications Commissioner
  • Kate Lister, President, Global Workplace Analytics, a consultancy on the future of work and telework
  • Kaylin Trychon, Vice President of ROKK Solutions, a public relations agency
  • Other panelists have been invited
  • Drew Clark (Moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

