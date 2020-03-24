Broadband TV
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Thursday, March 26, 2020 – Broadband, the Coronavirus and K-12 Education
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Thursday, March 26, 12 Noon ET - "Broadband, the Coronavirus, and K-12 Education"
Guests for this event:
- Elizabeth Hoover, Chief Technology Officer, Alexandria City Public Schools
- Keith Kruger, CEO, Consortium for School Networking
- Additional guests have been invited
- Drew Clark (Moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
