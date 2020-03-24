Connect with us

Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Thursday, March 26, 2020 – Broadband, the Coronavirus and K-12 Education

Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Thursday, March 26, 12 Noon ET - "Broadband, the Coronavirus, and K-12 Education"

Follow upcoming Live Online events, see Broadband Breakfast Live Online Will Stream Daily in March on ‘Broadband and the Coronavirus’

Guests for this event:

  • Elizabeth Hoover, Chief Technology Officer, Alexandria City Public Schools
  • Keith Kruger, CEO, Consortium for School Networking
  • Additional guests have been invited
  • Drew Clark (Moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

