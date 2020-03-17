Connect with us

Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 – Coronavirus and ‘Keep America Connected’

Broadband Breakfast Staff

Published

7 hours ago

on

Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 - Broadband, the Coronavirus and Keep America Connected" Pledge

Guests for this event:

  • Claude Aiken, CEO, Wireless Internet Service Providers Association (WISPA)
  • Michael Romano, Senior Vice President of Policy for the NTCA, the Rural Broadband Association
  • Angie Kronenberg, Chief Advocate and General Counsel, INCOMPAS
  • Drew Clark (Moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
