Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 – Coronavirus and ‘Keep America Connected’
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 - Broadband, the Coronavirus and Keep America Connected" Pledge
Guests for this event:
- Claude Aiken, CEO, Wireless Internet Service Providers Association (WISPA)
- Michael Romano, Senior Vice President of Policy for the NTCA, the Rural Broadband Association
- Angie Kronenberg, Chief Advocate and General Counsel, INCOMPAS
- Drew Clark (Moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
