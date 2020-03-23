Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 – How Are Broadband Journalists Covering the Coronavirus?

Broadband TV
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Tuesday, March 24, 12 Noon ET - "How are Broadband Journalists Covering the Coronavirus?"
Guests for this event:
- Teddy Downey, Executive Editor, The Capitol Forum
- Paul Kirby, Senior Editor, TR Daily
- Other panelists have been invited
- Drew Clark (Moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
