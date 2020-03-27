Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 – The Importance of Universal Broadband in the Age of the Coronavirus

Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Monday, March 31, 12 Noon ET - "The Importance of Universal Broadband in the Age of the Coronavirus"

Follow upcoming Live Online events, see Broadband Breakfast Live Online Will Stream Daily in March on ‘Broadband and the Coronavirus’

Guests for this event:

Ben Bawtree-Jobson , CEO, SiFi Networks

, CEO, SiFi Networks Chris Mitchell , Director of the Community Broadband Networks Initiative, Institute for Local Self Reliance

, Director of the Community Broadband Networks Initiative, Institute for Local Self Reliance Other guests have been invited

Drew Clark (Moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

