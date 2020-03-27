Connect with us

Broadband TV

Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 – The Importance of Universal Broadband in the Age of the Coronavirus

Broadband Breakfast Staff

Published

4 hours ago

on

Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Monday, March 31, 12 Noon ET - "The Importance of Universal Broadband in the Age of the Coronavirus"

Follow upcoming Live Online events, see Broadband Breakfast Live Online Will Stream Daily in March on ‘Broadband and the Coronavirus’

Guests for this event:

  • Ben Bawtree-Jobson, CEO, SiFi Networks
  • Chris Mitchell, Director of the Community Broadband Networks Initiative, Institute for Local Self Reliance
  • Other guests have been invited
  • Drew Clark (Moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Follow upcoming Live Online events, see Broadband Breakfast Live Online Will Stream Daily in March on ‘Broadband and the Coronavirus’

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent

Signup for Broadband Breakfast

Get twice-weekly Breakfast Media news alerts.
* = required field



Trending