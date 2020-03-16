Health
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Will Stream Daily in March on ‘Broadband and the Coronavirus’
WASHINGTON, March 16, 2020 - After launching the first event its hour-long Broadband Breakfast Live Online this past Friday, Broadband Breakfast announced that it will livestream, every Monday through Friday, a new event in the series on "Broadband and the Coronavirus" during the month of March.
"There's too much at stake, and too much uncertainty, not to gather together - online - to talk about broadband solutions to the critical challenges of the coronavirus and COVID-19," said Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast.
"For the broadband world, there is no bigger challenge - and no more important opportunity - than understanding how high-speed internet services will help our nation adapt to telework, online education, and confronting the digital divide," said Clark.
Below is a list of tentative topics for upcoming episodes of Broadband Breakfast Live Online. This list is subject to change, and will be updated as topics and guests are finalized:
- Wednesday, March 18, 12 Noon ET - "Emergency Policy Levers and the Coronavirus" - What is the FCC doing to meet the demands of the crises?
- Thursday, March 19, 12 Noon ET - "Tools for Telework and the Coronavirus" - How are American workplaces holding up to truly going virtual?
- Friday, March 20, 12 Noon ET - "Measuring and Understanding Bandwidth Usage" - How is the internet holding up to different traffic patterns in the daytime?
Additional topics in coming days will include:
- "Checking in on Online Education"
- "Broadband Networks and the Health Care System"
- "How are Federal and State Governments Communicating?"
If you have an insight or experience to contribute, or are interested as serving as a guest on Broadband Breakfast Live Online, please contact Drew Clark at drew@breakfast.media.
The list of past episodes of Broadband Breakfast Live Online is below:
- Friday, March 13, 2020 – "Coronavirus and Education" – Getting ready for a tsunami of online education
- Tuesday, March 17, 2020 – "Coronavirus and Keep America Connected" – How are internet service providers rising to the challenge?
