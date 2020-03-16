Broadband Breakfast Live Online Will Stream Daily in March on ‘Broadband and the Coronavirus’

WASHINGTON, March 16, 2020 - After launching the first event its hour-long Broadband Breakfast Live Online this past Friday, Broadband Breakfast announced that it will livestream, every Monday through Friday, a new event in the series on "Broadband and the Coronavirus" during the month of March.

"There's too much at stake, and too much uncertainty, not to gather together - online - to talk about broadband solutions to the critical challenges of the coronavirus and COVID-19," said Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast.

"For the broadband world, there is no bigger challenge - and no more important opportunity - than understanding how high-speed internet services will help our nation adapt to telework, online education, and confronting the digital divide," said Clark.

Below is a list of tentative topics for upcoming episodes of Broadband Breakfast Live Online. This list is subject to change, and will be updated as topics and guests are finalized:

Wednesday, March 18, 12 Noon ET - "Emergency Policy Levers and the Coronavirus" - What is the FCC doing to meet the demands of the crises? WATCH HERE, or on YouTube. Also available on Twitter and Facebook. Or SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube Channel

Thursday, March 19, 12 Noon ET - "Tools for Telework and the Coronavirus" - How are American workplaces holding up to truly going virtual?

Friday, March 20, 12 Noon ET - "Measuring and Understanding Bandwidth Usage" - How is the internet holding up to different traffic patterns in the daytime?

Additional topics in coming days will include:

"Checking in on Online Education"

"Broadband Networks and the Health Care System"

"How are Federal and State Governments Communicating?"

If you have an insight or experience to contribute, or are interested as serving as a guest on Broadband Breakfast Live Online, please contact Drew Clark at drew@breakfast.media.

