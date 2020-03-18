FCC
Commissioner Brendan Carr to Lead Off Thursday’s Broadband Breakfast Live Online and Discuss the FCC and Coronavirus
March 18, 2020 - Federal Communications Commissioner Brendan Carr has agreed to join the Broadband Breakfast Live Online session on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 12 Noon ET.
Although the remainder of the session will focus on "Tools for Telework and the Coronavirus," in a question-and-answer session with Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark, Carr will discuss recent moves by the FCC to provide support to broadband initiatives designed to ameliorate the pandemic associated with the coronavirus COVID-19.
Other speakers on the session will address how American workplaces are holding up under the strain of telework with the coronavirus.
Guests for this event:
- Brendan Carr, Federal Communications Commissioner
- Kate Lister, President, Global Workplace Analytics, a consultancy on the future of work and telework
- Kaylin Trychon, Vice President of ROKK Solutions, a public relations agency
- Other panelists have been invited
- Drew Clark (Moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
