Commissioner Brendan Carr to Lead Off Thursday’s Broadband Breakfast Live Online and Discuss the FCC and Coronavirus

March 18, 2020 - Federal Communications Commissioner Brendan Carr has agreed to join the Broadband Breakfast Live Online session on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 12 Noon ET.

Although the remainder of the session will focus on "Tools for Telework and the Coronavirus," in a question-and-answer session with Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark, Carr will discuss recent moves by the FCC to provide support to broadband initiatives designed to ameliorate the pandemic associated with the coronavirus COVID-19.

Other speakers on the session will address how American workplaces are holding up under the strain of telework with the coronavirus.

Follow upcoming Live Online events, see Broadband Breakfast Live Online Will Stream Daily in March on ‘Broadband and the Coronavirus’

Guests for this event:

Brendan Carr , Federal Communications Commissioner

, Federal Communications Commissioner Kate Lister, President, Global Workplace Analytics, a consultancy on the future of work and telework

President, Global Workplace Analytics, a consultancy on the future of work and telework Kaylin Trychon, Vice President of ROKK Solutions, a public relations agency

Vice President of Solutions, a public relations agency Other panelists have been invited

Drew Clark (Moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Follow upcoming Live Online events, see Broadband Breakfast Live Online Will Stream Daily in March on ‘Broadband and the Coronavirus’