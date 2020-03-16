Coronavirus Roundup: Broadband Providers Take the Pledge, T-Mobile Spectrum, Rural Health Care Funding

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai on Friday urged broadband and telephone service providers to take the Keep Americans Connected Pledge, according to a press release by the FCC.

The Keep Americans Connected Pledge reads as follows:

Given the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on American society, [[Company Name]] pledges for the next 60 days to:

(1) not terminate service to any residential or small business customers because of their inability to pay their bills due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic;

(2) waive any late fees that any residential or small business customers incur because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic; and

(3) open its Wi-Fi hotspots to any American who needs them.

Less than 24 hours after the Chairman’s calls, the following companies have already told Chairman Pai that they are taking the Keep Americans Connected Pledge and will implement it as soon as possible:

ACIRA – Powered by Farmers Mutual Telephone Company & Federated Telephone

Allstream Business US

AlticeUSA

Antietam Broadband

Atlantic Broadband

AT&T

BBT

BOYCOM Vision

Burlington Telecom

Cable One

Central Arkansas Telephone Cooperative

CenturyLink

Charter

Cincinnati Bell

Citizens Connected

Comcast

Consolidated Communications

Cox Communications

Digital West

East Ascension Telephone Company

Education Networks of America

Emery Telecom

Farmers Telecommunications Cooperative

FirstLight

Frontier

Google Fiber

Grande Communications

Granite Telecommunications

Great Plains Communications

GWI

Hiawatha Broadband

Hill Country

IdeaTek Telcom

Inteliquent

Lafourche Telephone Company

Lakeland Communications

Long Lines Broadband

Mammoth Networks/Visionary Broadband

Mediacom

MetTel

Nex-Tech

Ninestar Connect

Northwest Fiber

Orbitel Communications

Pioneer Communications

Premier Communications

Range Telephone Cooperative

RCN

Reserve Telephone Company

Sacred Wind Communications

Shawnee Communications

Socket Telecom

Sonic

Sprint

Starry

TDS Telecom

TelNet Worldwide

T-Mobile

TracFone Wireless

Uniti Fiber

US Cellular

Vast Broadband

Verizon

Vyve Broadband Investments

Waitsfield and Champlain Valley Telecom

Wave Broadband

West Telecom Services

Windstream

and ZenFi Networks. And the trade associations ACA Connects

Competitive Carriers of America

CTIA

INCOMPAS

NCTA—The Internet and Television Association

NTCA—The Rural Broadband Association

USTelecom

WISPA

FCC grants T-Mobile spectrum to combat coronavirus

The Federal Communications Commission on Sunday granted Special Temporary Authority to T-Mobile U.S.A. to use additional spectrum in the 600 MHz Band to help it meet increased customer demand for broadband during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company requested this authority to make it easier for Americans to participate in telehealth, distance learning, and telework, and simply remain connected while practicing recommended “social distancing.” T-Mobile also indicated that this authority would enable it to be prepared to meet the needs of first responders.

“The FCC is dedicated to helping Americans work from home, learn at home, and connect remotely to health care professionals during this crisis,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. “I would like to thank all of the companies that agreed to make their spectrum available for this important effort—DISH, Comcast, NewLevel, LB License Co, Channel 51, Omega, Bluewater, and TStar License Holdings."

The FCC’s Wireless Telecommunications Bureau today issued the 60-day special temporary authority to T-Mobile to use additional spectrum in the 600 MHz band to augment its ability to provide broadband service. The spectrum that T-Mobile will use was held either in FCC inventory or by other licensees that have consented to T-Mobile’s temporary use of the spectrum.

FCC celebrates increase in rural health care funding

The Federal Communications Commission on Friday adopted an order to fully fund all eligible Rural Health Care Program services for the current funding year with an additional $42.19 million in funding. This action will help ensure that healthcare providers have the resources they need to promote telehealth solutions for patients.

The total Rural Health Care Program demand for Funding Year 2019 was $719.48 million, which exceeded the $677.29 million in previously available funding. The Order permits USAC to carry forward additional unused funds from prior years to cover this funding gap and waives the cap on multi-year commitments and upfront payments that would result in unnecessary reductions in support for rural health care providers and their patients absent the action the Commission took today.

“This is a critically important step that the FCC took today, particularly in light of the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 presents serious challenges to healthcare providers, and they need every tool in the toolbox at their disposal, particularly the enhanced connectivity that enables them to provide vital healthcare services to the American public. Today’s Order ensures that rural Americans will have access to the health care services they need.”