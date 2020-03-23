Broadband Roundup
Coronavirus Roundup: Gaps in Stimulus Package, AT&T on Wi-Fi Traffic, Market-Based Solutions to Digital Divide
March 23, 2020 – Public Knowledge Senior Vice President Harold Feld takes issue with the Federal Communications Commission’s Keep Americans Connected Pledge—it does not help Americans who do not have broadband and 60 days of no late fees might not be long enough.
Feld argues that broadband access is the solution to keeping people connected, working, and at home.
Feld suggests that “as part of the coronavirus stimulus package, the United States government will cover everyone’s broadband bill for a basic connection capable of supporting two-way video.”
In his proposal, Internet Service Providers would provide broadband to “anyone who asks for it,” and in turn, receive a payment from the government per subscriber.
“To keep Americans home, we need everyone to have broadband,” writes Feld.
To hear Feld, plus Angela Siefer, Executive Director, National Digital Inclusion Alliance; Deleno Squires, Program Manager, Connect.DC - Digital Inclusion Initiative, Office of the Chief Technology Officer, District of Columbia; and Jeff Sural, Director, Broadband Infrastructure Office, North Carolina Department of Information Technology, tune into Broadband Breakfast Live Online: "Free and Low Cost Internet Plans During the Coronavirus Crisis" - What should ISPs be doing to ensure connectivity for all? at Monday, March 23, 2020, 12 Noon ET.
AT&T says Wi-Fi calling volumes up 100 percent
AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said “Wi-Fi calling volumes are up 100 percent,” while Americans work and study at home during the coronavirus pandemic, reports Julia Alexander for The Verge.
In spite of the seemingly night and day shift from normal day-to-day living to home Wi-Fi dependent quarantines, Stephenson said the network is “performing quite well.”
To help during the crisis, AT&T “suspend[ed] data caps for broadband internet customers,” but not mobile data plans.
Consultant propose "utility-lease model" to address digital divide
The Broadband Group called the digital divide “cruel,” but TBG has a market-based solution.
Fiber broadband infrastructure is often not deployed due to costs and “barriers of entry” for new-player service providers.
Circumventing broadband buildout challenges, TBG created a Utility Lease Model that Huntsville, Alabama and Springfield, Missouri have already put in practice.
The Utility Lease Model bolsters Electric Utilities and Broadband Service Providers by aiding investments in “grid modernization needs,” evading barriers to entry by leasing fiber, generating profit, and setting up the future deployment of 5G and smart cities.
Recent
- Coronavirus Roundup: Gaps in Stimulus Package, AT&T on Wi-Fi Traffic, Market-Based Solutions to Digital Divide
- Panelist at Information Technology and Innovation Foundation Event Say Deepfakes Are a Double-Edged Sword
- Witnesses at Senate Hearing Criticize Google and Say Antitrust Case ‘Could be Brought Today’
- Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Monday, March 23, 2020 – Free and Low Cost Internet Plans During Coronavirus
- Journalists Practice Social Distancing on Zoom in Future Tense Event on Coronavirus and Civil Liberties
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Digital Inclusion1 month ago
New Technology of Augmented Reality, Including Eye Control, Enable Greater Access By Disability Community
-
Expert Opinion1 month ago
An Open Letter to Gwynne Shotwell, Elon Musk and Starlink Leadership: Three Reasons to Make Starlink Open Access for America’s Local ISPs
-
China1 month ago
Tech Officials Diagnose Excessive Trump Actions as Product of ‘Huawei Derangement Syndrome’
-
Artificial Intelligence1 month ago
Biased Artificial Intelligence has Sinister Consequences for Marginalized Communities, Argue Panelists
-
Section 2301 month ago
Attorney General Bill Barr Calls for ‘Recalibrated’ Section 230 as Justice Department Hosts Tech Immunity Workshop
-
Artificial Intelligence1 month ago
U.S. Progress on AI and Quantum Computing Will Best China, Says CTO Michael Kratsios
-
Health2 weeks ago
Battling Coronavirus COVID-19, Broadband Could Provide Relief Although Telemedicine May Not Help
-
5G1 month ago
AT&T Hosts Carousel of Diverse Industries and Advocates to Highlight Applications for 5G Solutions