Antitrust
Information Technology and Innovation Foundation Brings Global Antitrust Experts Together in Videoconference
March 26, 2020 – Washington groups focusing on broadband and technology policy are beginning to adapt to the all-livestream format – and recognizing some unique benefits – such a fluid global interconnectedness.
For example, in the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation’s Thursday antitrust seminar on Zoom, the group hostedSt Mary’s University Senior Lecturer in Law Aurelien Portuese from France and Berkeley Research Group Chairman David Teece, who was in New Zealand.
While it was 4:30 in the morning in New Zealand when Teece joined, and with Portuese was tuning in during the evening, engaging in robust conversations with panelists 12 hours apart may quickly become the new normal for policy experts during the coronavirus pandemic and beyond.
Portuese and Teece teased out the shortcomings of current antitrust laws—laws that Teece deems ripe for alteration.
Antitrust is “excessively precautionary,” said Portuese.
“Clearly, this precautionary approach is dangerous,” and the innovation principles should be “embraced,” said Portuese.
Teece sees two main issues with antitrust policies in the United States and Europe. Antitrust is “excessively static and short-run, and it’s not integrated with trade policy,” said Teece.
“Innovation supports competition,” which is grossly misunderstood, argued Teece.
Consumer welfare should be examined in the long-term, said Teece.
China is only serious about global competition and economic strength, said Teece. China uses antitrust as a “tool against foreign competitors.”
Teece chastised the United States for being naïve when it comes to China.
Teece advocated a wholescale rethinking of antitrust law. Lawmakers and governments around the world have been hyper-focused on big tech recently. But big tech is still competing “vigorously” against each other, said Teece.
Competition in the “digital economy” is entirely different, and those who decry monopolies, are missing the point, said Teece.
“Antitrust is too short-term,” agreed ITIF President Robert Atkinson.
Panelists agreed that innovation is siloed, and antitrust should focus on innovation and long-term variables.
Antitrust regulators must accept “the very idea of non-evidenced efficiency gains” because “innovation is hard to demonstrate,” insisted Portuese, arguing that innovation is “subtle.”
Recent
- Broadband Breakfast Live Online Panelists, and Others in EdTech, Agree that Internet is Not Optional Anymore
- Information Technology and Innovation Foundation Brings Global Antitrust Experts Together in Videoconference
- States Swap Best Broadband Practices in Follow-Up To Pew Charitable Trust Report
- Coronavirus Roundup: Senate Passes CARES Act with $200 Million for Telehealth, National Emergency Library, CoSN Webinar
- FCC Delays Auction of Citizens Broadband Radio Service Frequences in Light of COVID-19 Pandemic from Coronavirus
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Expert Opinion1 month ago
An Open Letter to Gwynne Shotwell, Elon Musk and Starlink Leadership: Three Reasons to Make Starlink Open Access for America’s Local ISPs
-
China1 month ago
Tech Officials Diagnose Excessive Trump Actions as Product of ‘Huawei Derangement Syndrome’
-
Artificial Intelligence1 month ago
Biased Artificial Intelligence has Sinister Consequences for Marginalized Communities, Argue Panelists
-
Section 2301 month ago
Attorney General Bill Barr Calls for ‘Recalibrated’ Section 230 as Justice Department Hosts Tech Immunity Workshop
-
Health3 weeks ago
Battling Coronavirus COVID-19, Broadband Could Provide Relief Although Telemedicine May Not Help
-
Artificial Intelligence1 month ago
U.S. Progress on AI and Quantum Computing Will Best China, Says CTO Michael Kratsios
-
5G1 month ago
AT&T Hosts Carousel of Diverse Industries and Advocates to Highlight Applications for 5G Solutions
-
Asia1 month ago
Broadband Roundup: Global Internet Censorship, Tribal Divide, Klobuchar on the Broadband Stump