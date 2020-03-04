Antitrust
Justice Department Official Contrasts Rancher Phone with iPhone to Show Progress in Competition Policy
WASHINGTON, March 4, 2020 - David Lawrence, chief of the competition policy and advocacy section of the Justice Department's antitrust division, called the telecommunications industry, relative to all other industries, “the goose that lays the golden egg.”
Lawrence praised competition in telecommunications policy as seemingly the only issue that Congress can agree on these days.
Lawrence recited two quotes, each one extolling the virtues of competition, and then asked the audience to attribute each quote to either Republican Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai or former Chairman Tom Wheeler, a Democrat.
Hesitant hands and split results spoke to Lawrence’s point that both political parties believe in the doctrine of competition in the telecommunications space.
Most interestingly, Lawrence demonstrated how far healthy competition has come by juxtaposing the development of the iPhone with that of the “Clifton” phone.
In 1957, a namesake Texan rancher wanted a way to make calls while riding his horse. Pairing radio technology with duct tape and true grit, he made it from scratch. But not long thereafter, AT&T appealed to the government through its privileged relationship to block the development of Clifton’s phone.
It took 10 years of court battles and intervention by the FCC until Clifton was finally able to market his phone, Lawrence recounted.
Lawrence brought the crowd to 2007 and the release of the iPhone. This time the villain became the hero, or at the least a sidekick: AT&T partnered with Apple to be its exclusive carrier for the first generations of the iPhone.
In fact, AT&T provided Apple with “an enthusiastic assist” and even “worked with [them] on a new deployment technology,” said Lawrence.
The DOJ official concluded his anecdote with the following mantra: “Competitive markets are preferable to regulatory ones.”
What, by the way, was the golden egg laid by telecom’s prolific goose, according to Lawrence?
The answer, he said: “5G.”
Perhaps the FCC can hatch an effective plan in the 5G race against China before it gets its own goose cooked.
Recent
- Justice Department Official Contrasts Rancher Phone with iPhone to Show Progress in Competition Policy
- ‘Leave No Child Offline,’ Pleads FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, and Brendan Carr and Rep. Mike Doyle
- Congress Revises Broadband DATA Act, New Jersey Has Best Internet, Bills Targeting Big Tech
- Authors of the 2010 National Broadband Plan Say That a ‘Refresh’ Should Not Only Be Up to FCC
- Sonic CEO Dane Jasper Says Copper Leasing Provides Foundation for Expanding Broadband Fiber
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Digital Inclusion3 weeks ago
New Technology of Augmented Reality, Including Eye Control, Enable Greater Access By Disability Community
-
Broadband's Impact1 month ago
Todd Foje: Can High-Speed Broadband Finally Bridge the Gap Between Rural and Urban Communities?
-
Broadband Data1 month ago
Despite Promising Gains in Connectivity, Report from Broadband Now Highlights the Extent of the Digital Divide
-
5G1 month ago
Gordon Smith: Can a 5G Fund Connect Rural America at 21st Century Speeds?
-
Expert Opinion3 weeks ago
An Open Letter to Gwynne Shotwell, Elon Musk and Starlink Leadership: Three Reasons to Make Starlink Open Access for America’s Local ISPs
-
Broadband's Impact1 month ago
Rural Healthcare Providers Could Be Surprised by FCC’s Recent Changes to Rural Healthcare Program
-
China2 weeks ago
Tech Officials Diagnose Excessive Trump Actions as Product of ‘Huawei Derangement Syndrome’
-
Expert Opinion4 weeks ago
Jeff Grappone: State of the Union Address Is No Longer the Political Equivalent of the Super Bowl