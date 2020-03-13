New Panelists Join Broadband Breakfast Live Online at 12 Noon ET, Including Jon Bernstein, Charles Severance, Rob Vietzke

WASHINGTON, March 13, 2020 - New panelists have been added for the webcast launch of Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Friday, March 13, at 12 Noon ET. This first of three-part FREE webcast series focusing on how broadband can address the novel coronavirus, and the COVID-19 disease.

Joining the panel will be Rob Vietzke, Vice President of Network Services at Internet2. In his role, Vietzke supports the national fabric that interconnects University’s, K12 schools and libraries and coordinates with the 43 state and regional networks that also serve those community anchor institutions. Prior to joining Internet2, he was the Architect of the Connecticut Education network and an employee of the University of Connecticut’s IT organization for over 15 years.

The event will be moderated by Drew Clark of Broadband Breakfast, in discussion with broadband and education experts. The panelists include:

Jon Bernstein, President, Bernstein Strategy Group

President, Bernstein Strategy Group Charles Severance , Clinical Associate Professor of Information, University of Michigan

, Clinical Associate Professor of Information, University of Michigan Rob Vietzke, Vice President of Network Services at Internet2, the national research and education network in the United States.

Vice President of Network Services at Internet2, the national research and education network in the United States. Adrienne Patton , Reporter, Broadband Breakfast

, Reporter, Broadband Breakfast Drew Clark (Moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

"Right now, uncertainty about the depth and severity of the coronavirus pandemic is causing uncertainty across the country," said Clark. "Broadband Breakfast Live Online aims to bridge the gap of uncertainty by providing understanding and problem-solving solutions about how broadband can impact the situation right now."

Following the March 13 event on Broadband, Education and the Coronavirus, the March 20 event will focus on Broadband, Telework and the Coronavirus. The March 27 event will focus on Broadband, the Digital Divide and the Coronavirus. Details about panelists for the forthcoming Broadband Breakfast Live Online events will be forthcoming.

WATCH HERE on YouTube at 12 Noon ET on Friday, March 13.

Or SUBSCRIBE to Broadband Breakfast's YouTube channel.

The full URL to the FREE Broadband Breakfast Live Online is at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RuyOLadpu9o