Special Webcast from Broadband Breakfast Partner Gigabit Libraries on Friday, March 27 – What Is a Library if the Building is Closed?

Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Friday, March 27, 12 Noon ET - A special event by Broadband Breakfast partner Gigabit Libraries, please watch "What Is a Library if the Building is Closed? Part 2: Digital Services."

Guests for this event:

Nathaniel Rasmussen from Schlow Centre Region Library in State College, Pennsylvania.

from Schlow Centre Region Library in State College, Pennsylvania. Stuart Hamilton who leads development for libraries in Ireland.

who leads development for libraries in Ireland. Grégoire Pouget , Directeur Technique, Bibliothèques Sans Frontières / Libraries Without Borders

, Directeur Technique, Bibliothèques Sans Frontières / Libraries Without Borders Stephen Houser, Twin Lakes Library System, Milledgeville, Georgia

See also Part I of this series, "What is a Library if the Building is Closed?"

Follow upcoming Live Online events, see Broadband Breakfast Live Online Will Stream Daily in March on ‘Broadband and the Coronavirus’

Photo of Don Means of Digital Village