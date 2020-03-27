Connect with us

Special Webcast from Broadband Breakfast Partner Gigabit Libraries on Friday, March 27 – What Is a Library if the Building is Closed?

Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Friday, March 27, 12 Noon ET - A special event by Broadband Breakfast partner Gigabit Libraries, please watch "What Is a Library if the Building is Closed? Part 2: Digital Services."

Guests for this event:

  • Nathaniel Rasmussen from Schlow Centre Region Library in State College, Pennsylvania.
  • Stuart Hamilton who leads development for libraries in Ireland.
  • Grégoire Pouget, Directeur Technique, Bibliothèques Sans Frontières / Libraries Without Borders
  • Stephen Houser, Twin Lakes Library System, Milledgeville, Georgia

See also Part I of this series, "What is a Library if the Building is Closed?"

Follow upcoming Live Online events, see Broadband Breakfast Live Online Will Stream Daily in March on ‘Broadband and the Coronavirus’

