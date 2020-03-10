Space
Starlink Not Some Huge Threat to Broadband Companies, Elon Musk Says at Satellite Event
WASHINGTON, March 10, 2020— “I wanna be clear, it’s not like Starlink is some huge threat to telcos. I just want to be super clear, it is not.”
That’s a point SpaceX and Starlink founder Elon Musk wanted to impress upon his zealous audience at the 2020 Satellite Convention on Monday.
When doors opened to the Walter E. Washington ballroom, conference-goers burst through every opening to claim a chair. “I thought it was Black Friday,” said the attendee to this reporter’s left.
Picking up on his point, Musk doubled down on why his broadband-beaming constellation of satellites will not be a threat to telecommunications companies:
“In fact it will be helpful to telcos because Starlink will serve the hardest-to-serve customers that telcos otherwise have trouble doing with landlines or cell towers
“Starlink will effectively serve the three or four percent hardest-to-reach customers for telcos, or people who simply have no connectivity right now, or where the connectivity is really bad,” he continued.
This will “take a significant load off the telcos,” Musk assured the crowd and the cameras.
“The whole purpose of SpaceX is to help make life multiplanetary,” explained Musk. But the SpaceX founder did not hide the potential profits of beaming broadband to the masses:
“The revenue potential of launching satellites, servicing the space station and whatnot, that taps out at about $3 billion a year, but I think providing broadband is more like an order of magnitude more than that, probably $30 billion a year.”
What are some other specs about the notoriously cryptic project highlighted in the keynote by Musk?
It will boast “below 20 millisecond” latency. “Somebody will be able to watch high-def movies, play video games, and do all the things they’d want to do without noticing speed.”
Musk also revealed some details about the aesthetic of Starlink’s ground transceivers, describing the equipment that receives his broadband as “a UFO on a stick.”
Musk also stressed consumer friendliness: “It’s very important that you don’t need a specialist to install” the transceiver.
“There’s just two instructions on the box and it can be done in either order: Point at sky, plug in.”
Recent
- Panelists at CATO Institute Fiercely Disagree Over Whether Big Tech is Biased and Left-Leaning
- Despite A Significant Role in Shaping the Online World, the Future of Section 230 is Still Unknown
- Starlink Not Some Huge Threat to Broadband Companies, Elon Musk Says at Satellite Event
- Lariat.net Offers Free Broadband for Telehealth Providers, Coronavirus Cancels ACA Conference, Everyday Tech Benefits
- Federal Trade Commission Officials Address Communications Lawyers on Robocalls and Children’s Privacy
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Digital Inclusion4 weeks ago
New Technology of Augmented Reality, Including Eye Control, Enable Greater Access By Disability Community
-
Broadband Data1 month ago
Despite Promising Gains in Connectivity, Report from Broadband Now Highlights the Extent of the Digital Divide
-
Expert Opinion4 weeks ago
An Open Letter to Gwynne Shotwell, Elon Musk and Starlink Leadership: Three Reasons to Make Starlink Open Access for America’s Local ISPs
-
China3 weeks ago
Tech Officials Diagnose Excessive Trump Actions as Product of ‘Huawei Derangement Syndrome’
-
Broadband's Impact1 month ago
Rural Healthcare Providers Could Be Surprised by FCC’s Recent Changes to Rural Healthcare Program
-
Expert Opinion1 month ago
Jeff Grappone: State of the Union Address Is No Longer the Political Equivalent of the Super Bowl
-
5G1 month ago
Broadband Roundup: House Democrats Release Infrastructure Framework, T-Mobile’s Pink, 5G’s Specialness
-
Privacy and Security1 month ago
U.S., Australian and British Law Enforcement and High Tech Advocates Debate Access to Encryption