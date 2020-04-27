#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 – Will the Coronavirus Lead to a Loss of Privacy? Weighing Contact Tracing and Broadband Surveillance
Guests for the panel event:
- Alan Butler, Interim Director and General Counsel, Electronic Privacy and Information Center
- Julian Sanchez, Senior Fellow, Cato Institute
- Kathryn Waldron, National Security and Cyber Security Fellow, R Street Institute
- Drew Clark (Moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist and Moderator Resources:
- Examples of contact tracing:
- Google and Apple joint announcement on April 10, 2020
- https://www.media.mit.edu/projects/safepaths/overview/
- https://www.tracetogether.gov.sg/
- Background articles from Broadband Breakfast:
- http://broadbandbreakfast.com/2020/04/artificial-intelligence-not-very-helpful-in-addressing-the-coronavirus-say-experts-on-brookings-panel/
- http://broadbandbreakfast.com/2020/04/data-produced-by-cell-phones-not-sufficiently-accurate-to-use-for-coronavirus-contact-tracing-says-aclu/
- http://broadbandbreakfast.com/2020/04/google-and-apple-may-help-us-understand-typhoid-marys-cell-phone-movements/
- http://broadbandbreakfast.com/2020/04/coronavirus-roundup-microsoft-on-contact-tracing-privacy-romney-on-payroll-protection-open-markets-on-antitrust
- Other stories on cell phone location privacy:
- Contact-tracing apps are not a solution to the COVID-19 crisis, Brookings Institution
- Federal Agencies Use Cellphone Location Data for Immigration Enforcement, Wall Street Journal
- When Your Phone Says You’ve Been Exposed to the Coronavirus, The New York Times
- A Scramble for Virus Apps That Do No Harm, The New York Times
