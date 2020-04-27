Connect with us

#broadbandlive

Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 – Will the Coronavirus Lead to a Loss of Privacy? Weighing Contact Tracing and Broadband Surveillance

Broadband Breakfast Staff

Published

2 days ago

on

Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, 12 Noon ET - "Will the Coronavirus Lead to a Loss of Privacy? Weighing Contract Tracing and Broadband Surveillance"

Follow upcoming Live Online events, see Broadband Breakfast Live Online Will Stream Every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET on ‘Broadband and the Coronavirus’

Guests for the panel event:

  • Alan Butler, Interim Director and General Counsel, Electronic Privacy and Information Center
  • Julian Sanchez, Senior Fellow, Cato Institute
  • Kathryn Waldron, National Security and Cyber Security Fellow, R Street Institute
  • Drew Clark (Moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Panelist and Moderator Resources:

Julian Sanchez, Kathryn Waldron, Alan Butler

Follow upcoming Live Online events, see Broadband Breakfast Live Online Will Stream Every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET on ‘Broadband and the Coronavirus’

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent

Signup for Broadband Breakfast

Get twice-weekly Breakfast Media news alerts.
* = required field

Trending