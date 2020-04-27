#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 – Will the Coronavirus Lead to a Loss of Privacy? Weighing Contract Tracing and Broadband Surveillance
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, 12 Noon ET - "Will the Coronavirus Lead to a Loss of Privacy? Weighing Contract Tracing and Broadband Surveillance"
Guests for the panel event:
- Guests have been invited
- Drew Clark (Moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
