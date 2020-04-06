Broadband TV
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 – Will the Coronavirus and COVID-19 Finally Bring Us Telehealth?
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, April 8, 12 Noon ET - "Will the Coronavirus and COVID-19 Finally Bring Us Telehealth?"
Our program now includes a brief discussion about broadband new and resources. This will feature:
- Robert Ballance, Internet-is-Infrastructure
Guests for the panel event:
- Craig Settles, telehealth and broadband enthusiast
- Other guests have been invited
- Drew Clark (Moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist Resources
