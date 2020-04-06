Connect with us

Broadband TV

Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 – Will the Coronavirus and COVID-19 Finally Bring Us Telehealth?

Broadband Breakfast Staff

Published

11 hours ago

on

Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, April 8, 12 Noon ET - "Will the Coronavirus and COVID-19 Finally Bring Us Telehealth?"

Follow upcoming Live Online events, see Broadband Breakfast Live Online Will Stream Daily in March on ‘Broadband and the Coronavirus’

Our program now includes a brief discussion about broadband new and resources. This will feature:

  • Robert Ballance, Internet-is-Infrastructure

Guests for the panel event:

  • Craig Settles, telehealth and broadband enthusiast
  • Other guests have been invited
  • Drew Clark (Moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Panelist Resources

Follow upcoming Live Online events, see Broadband Breakfast Live Online Will Stream Daily in March on ‘Broadband and the Coronavirus’

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent

Signup for Broadband Breakfast

Get twice-weekly Breakfast Media news alerts.
* = required field




Trending