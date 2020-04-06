#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 – Will the Coronavirus and COVID-19 Finally Bring Us Telehealth?
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, April 8, 12 Noon ET - "Will the Coronavirus and COVID-19 Finally Bring Us Telehealth?"
Follow upcoming Live Online events, see Broadband Breakfast Live Online Will Stream Every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET on ‘Broadband and the Coronavirus’
Our program now includes a brief discussion about broadband new and resources. This will feature:
- Robert Ballance, Internet-is-Infrastructure
Guests for the panel event:
- Craig Settles, who assists municipalities and co-ops plan telehealth and broadband strategies. Settles was saved from a stroke by telehealth.
- Kim Almkuist, DNP, a Family Nurse Practitioner in Wilson, North Carolina, and serves in the Wilson County Health Department with two school-based health clinics.
- Tyler Cooper, Editor-in-Chief, BroadbandNow
- Drew Clark (Moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources
- Robert Ballance slides (6 MB PDF) on mapping broadband for education and telehealth
- "Widespread Telehealth Adoption in Rural Communities Requires Widespread Broadband Availability," by Tyler Cooper
