Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 – The Health of Broadband Networks During the Coronavirus

Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, 12 Noon ET - "Measuring and Monitoring the Health of Broadband Networks During the Coronavirus, Including a Discussion of Bandwidth Caps" (Please note: Rescheduled from May 6, 2020.)

WATCH HERE, or on YouTube. Also available on Twitter and Facebook. Or SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube Channel

Guests have been invited

Drew Clark (Moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Follow upcoming Live Online events, see Broadband Breakfast Live Online Will Stream Every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET on ‘Broadband and the Coronavirus’