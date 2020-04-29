#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 – The Health of Broadband Networks During the Coronavirus
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, 12 Noon ET - "Measuring and Monitoring the Health of Broadband Networks During the Coronavirus, Including a Discussion of Bandwidth Caps" (Please note: Rescheduled from May 6, 2020.)
WATCH HERE, or on YouTube. Also available on Twitter and Facebook.
- Guests have been invited
- Drew Clark (Moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Follow upcoming Live Online events, see Broadband Breakfast Live Online Will Stream Every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET on ‘Broadband and the Coronavirus’
