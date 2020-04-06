Broadband Breakfast Live Online Will Stream Every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET on ‘Broadband and the Coronavirus’

April 6, 2020 - Broadband Breakfast announced that it will continue to livestream "Broadband and the Coronavirus" every Wednesday at Noon ET, going forward in April and May of 2020.

"We’ve learned a lot from the dozen episodes of ‘Broadband Breakfast Live Online’ that we hosted or sponsored in March," said Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast.

"But because the challenge of COVID-19 and the novel coronavirus continues, there remains a strong need for the broadband world to meet – online – and share solutions for how our nation’s high-speed networks are helping to confront the pandemic," said Clark.

Below is a list of the topics to be covered during the weekly episodes for April and May of Broadband Breakfast Live Online. The list of forthcoming events are subject to change and adjustment as events dictate. All webcasts are free and open to anyone.

If you have an insight or experience to contribute, or are interested as serving as a guest on Broadband Breakfast Live Online, please contact Drew Clark at drew@breakfast.media.

Upcoming Events

Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 12 Noon ET - "Will the Coronavirus and COVID-19 Finally Bring Us Telehealth?" Panelists and presenters will include: Robert Ballance , Internet-is-Infrastructure Craig Settles , telehealth and broadband enthusiast

