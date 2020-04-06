Health
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Will Stream Every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET on ‘Broadband and the Coronavirus’
April 6, 2020 - Broadband Breakfast announced that it will continue to livestream "Broadband and the Coronavirus" every Wednesday at Noon ET, going forward in April and May of 2020.
"We’ve learned a lot from the dozen episodes of ‘Broadband Breakfast Live Online’ that we hosted or sponsored in March," said Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast.
"But because the challenge of COVID-19 and the novel coronavirus continues, there remains a strong need for the broadband world to meet – online – and share solutions for how our nation’s high-speed networks are helping to confront the pandemic," said Clark.
Below is a list of the topics to be covered during the weekly episodes for April and May of Broadband Breakfast Live Online. The list of forthcoming events are subject to change and adjustment as events dictate. All webcasts are free and open to anyone.
If you have an insight or experience to contribute, or are interested as serving as a guest on Broadband Breakfast Live Online, please contact Drew Clark at drew@breakfast.media.
Upcoming Events
- Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 12 Noon ET - "Will the Coronavirus and COVID-19 Finally Bring Us Telehealth?"
- Panelists and presenters will include:
- Robert Ballance, Internet-is-Infrastructure
- Craig Settles, telehealth and broadband enthusiast
- Other guests have been invited
- WATCH HERE, or YouTube. Also available on Twitter and Facebook. Or SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube Channel.
- Panelists and presenters will include:
- Wednesday, April 15, 2020, 12 Noon ET -
- Wednesday, April 22, 2020, 12 Noon ET -
- Wednesday, April 29, 2020, 12 Noon ET -
- Wednesday, May 6, 2020, 12 Noon ET -
- Wednesday, May 13, 2020, 12 Noon ET -
- Wednesday, May 20, 2020, 12 Noon ET -
- Wednesday, May 27, 2020, 12 Noon ET -
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live.
Past episodes of Broadband Breakfast Live Online
- Friday, March 13, 2020 – "Coronavirus and Education" – Getting ready for a tsunami of online education
- Tuesday, March 17, 2020 – "Coronavirus and Keep America Connected" – How are internet service providers rising to the challenge?
- Wednesday, March 18, 2020 – "Emergency Policy Levers and the Coronavirus" – What is the FCC doing to meet the demands of the crises?
- Thursday, March 19, 2020 – "Tools for Telework and the Coronavirus" – How are American workplaces holding up to truly going virtual?
- Friday, March 20, 2020 – "Measuring and Understanding Bandwidth Usage During the Coronavirus" – How is the internet holding up to different traffic patterns in the daytime?
- Monday, March 23, 2020 – "Free and Low Cost Internet Plans During the Coronavirus Crisis" – What should ISPs do to ensure connectivity for all?
- Tuesday, March 24, 2020 – "Covering the Coronavirus: How are Broadband Journalists Covering the Pandemic?"
- Wednesday, March 25, 2020 – "Ensuring Connectivity During the Coronavirus" – What are communications companies doing?
- Thursday, March 26, 2020 – "Broadband, the Coronavirus, and K-12 Education"
- Monday, March 30, 2020 – "A Coronavirus Conversation With Millennials from Around the World"
- Tuesday, March 31, 2020 – "The Importance of Universal Broadband in the Age of the Coronavirus"
Recent
- Broadband Breakfast Live Online Will Stream Every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET on ‘Broadband and the Coronavirus’
- Coronavirus May Have Changed Everything, But Not the Human Capacity For Good
- Coronavirus Roundup: Digital Divide in Hardware, Next Century Cities on Local Broadband, CCIA Worker Guidelines
- Online Elementary Education is No Spring Break for Parents Teaching from Home
- Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 – Will the Coronavirus and COVID-19 Finally Bring Us Telehealth?
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Health21 hours ago
Coronavirus May Have Changed Everything, But Not the Human Capacity For Good
-
Education22 hours ago
Online Elementary Education is No Spring Break for Parents Teaching from Home
-
Net Neutrality1 month ago
FCC Seeks Comment on Net Neutrality Issues Remanded by Appeals Court: Public Safety, Pole Attachments and Lifeline
-
Health1 month ago
Battling Coronavirus COVID-19, Broadband Could Provide Relief Although Telemedicine May Not Help
-
Health3 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Will Stream Daily in March on ‘Broadband and the Coronavirus’
-
Broadband Mapping3 weeks ago
Commerce Department’s NTIA Details Its New-Found Progress in Broadband Mapping Technology
-
Antitrust2 weeks ago
Information Technology and Innovation Foundation Brings Global Antitrust Experts Together in Videoconference
-
Broadband TV3 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Monday, March 23, 2020 – Free and Low Cost Internet Plans During Coronavirus