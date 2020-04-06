Health
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Will Stream Every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET on ‘Broadband and the Coronavirus’
April 6, 2020 - Broadband Breakfast announced that it will continue to livestream "Broadband and the Coronavirus" every Wednesday at Noon ET, going forward in April and May of 2020.
"We’ve learned a lot from the dozen episodes of ‘Broadband Breakfast Live Online’ that we hosted or sponsored in March," said Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast.
"But because the challenge of COVID-19 and the novel coronavirus continues, there remains a strong need for the broadband world to meet – online – and share solutions for how our nation’s high-speed networks are helping to confront the pandemic," said Clark.
Below is a list of the topics to be covered during the weekly episodes for April and May of Broadband Breakfast Live Online. The list of forthcoming events are subject to change and adjustment as events dictate. All webcasts are free and open to anyone.
If you have an insight or experience to contribute, or are interested as serving as a guest on Broadband Breakfast Live Online, please contact Drew Clark at drew@breakfast.media.
Upcoming Events
- Wednesday, April 15, 2020, 12 Noon ET - "Infrastructure Investment in a Time of COVID-19: Turning to Governments, Angels or Capital Markets"
- Jonathan Chambers, Partner, Conexon, which helps electric co-ops build fiber broadband networks
- Michael Falloon, Ready.net, which helps local ISPs to acquire, retain, and monetize subscribers
- Other guests have been invited
- Drew Clark (Moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
- WATCH HERE, or on YouTube. Also available on Twitter and Facebook. Or SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube Channel
- Wednesday, April 22, 2020, 12 Noon ET - "Measuring and Monitoring the Health of Broadband Networks During the Coronavirus, Including a Discussion of Bandwidth Caps"
- Wednesday, April 29, 2020, 12 Noon ET - "Will the Coronavirus Lead to a Loss of Privacy: Weighing Contract Tracing and Broadband Surveillance"
- Wednesday, May 6, 2020, 12 Noon ET - "How Big Data and High Tech are Responding to Coronavirus: Is Tech Innovation Happening?"
- Wednesday, May 13, 2020, 12 Noon ET -
- Wednesday, May 20, 2020, 12 Noon ET -
- Wednesday, May 27, 2020, 12 Noon ET -
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live.
Past episodes of Broadband Breakfast Live Online
- Friday, March 13, 2020 – "Coronavirus and Education" – Getting ready for a tsunami of online education
- Tuesday, March 17, 2020 – "Coronavirus and Keep America Connected" – How are internet service providers rising to the challenge?
- Wednesday, March 18, 2020 – "Emergency Policy Levers and the Coronavirus" – What is the FCC doing to meet the demands of the crises?
- Thursday, March 19, 2020 – "Tools for Telework and the Coronavirus" – How are American workplaces holding up to truly going virtual?
- Friday, March 20, 2020 – "Measuring and Understanding Bandwidth Usage During the Coronavirus" – How is the internet holding up to different traffic patterns in the daytime?
- Monday, March 23, 2020 – "Free and Low Cost Internet Plans During the Coronavirus Crisis" – What should ISPs do to ensure connectivity for all?
- Tuesday, March 24, 2020 – "Covering the Coronavirus: How are Broadband Journalists Covering the Pandemic?"
- Wednesday, March 25, 2020 – "Ensuring Connectivity During the Coronavirus" – What are communications companies doing?
- Thursday, March 26, 2020 – "Broadband, the Coronavirus, and K-12 Education"
- Monday, March 30, 2020 – "A Coronavirus Conversation With Millennials from Around the World"
- Tuesday, March 31, 2020 – "The Importance of Universal Broadband in the Age of the Coronavirus"
- Wednesday, April 8, 2020 – "Will the Coronavirus and COVID-19 Finally Bring Us Telehealth?"
Recent
- Coronavirus Roundup: Rob McDowell Recounts COVID19 Ordeal, FCC Telehealth Portal Open, 5G Criticism
- Data Produced By Cell Phones Not Sufficiently Accurate to Use for Coronavirus Contact Tracing, Says ACLU
- FCC’s Jessica Rosenworcel Calls for Wi-Fi School Buses, and Brookings Panelists Agree Now is the Time
- Data Privacy Regulation Will Undergo Subtle But Massive Shift Due to the Coronavirus, Experts Say
- ‘The Techlash Should Be Over’: Commentator Wants to Call Off Big Tech Watchdogs in Light of the Coronavirus
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Education1 week ago
Online Elementary Education is No Spring Break for Parents Teaching from Home
-
Health1 week ago
Coronavirus May Have Changed Everything, But Not the Human Capacity For Good
-
Health1 month ago
Battling Coronavirus COVID-19, Broadband Could Provide Relief Although Telemedicine May Not Help
-
Health4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Will Stream Daily in March on ‘Broadband and the Coronavirus’
-
Broadband Mapping4 weeks ago
Commerce Department’s NTIA Details Its New-Found Progress in Broadband Mapping Technology
-
Antitrust3 weeks ago
Information Technology and Innovation Foundation Brings Global Antitrust Experts Together in Videoconference
-
#broadbandlive3 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 – The Importance of Universal Broadband in the Age of the Coronavirus
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
Coronavirus Roundup: Broadband Providers Take the Pledge, T-Mobile Spectrum, Rural Health Care Funding