Education
Online Elementary Education is No Spring Break for Parents Teaching from Home
BOCA RATON, Florida, April 6, 2020 – Remote learning for elementary-aged children is a tall order, and teachers are working harder than ever while parents essentially try to manage a one-roomed schoolhouse.
While universities and colleges across the United States promptly responded to coronavirus concerns by transferring to online learning, that feat is a lot easier when the students are adults and digitally fluent.
In my curiosity to see how elementary remote learning is playing out during the coronavirus pandemic, I visited a family in Boca Raton to observe. Respecting social distancing, I sat outside the window while Camille Joseph and her daughter, Rose, used Google Classroom.
Rose is a second-grade student who started online schooling this week after enjoying Spring Break. She was wearing a red and white hat for Crazy Hat Day because Spirit week will have to carry on over the webcam this year.
Rose’s teacher split the class into several groups, and each group tunes in at a specific time every day. Rose then has to do assignments for the rest of the day online.
Jane, Camille’s oldest daughter, is in fourth grade. Every morning she tunes into a live chat with her teacher and the entire classroom. Then she is taught class when her specific group is assigned.
Jane studies slides and does homework throughout the day. But because her younger sister needs help, her mom trusts her to do schooling on her own for the most part.
Camille has five children. So, while Jane and Rose are trying to do schoolwork in separate rooms, their little brothers are running in and playing and continually interrupting.
Camille said the hardest part about remote learning is the typing. She said it takes Rose so long to type her answers because she has never had to type before. While her children might be competent on a smartphone or iPad, digital learning requires skills they haven’t developed yet.
Remote learning has been a challenge for elementary school teachers as well.
South Florida kindergarten teachers have been known to spend hours taping videos and transferring all of their classes into online platforms.
Since parents are working from home, “they have to do what’s best for them,” Said one kindergarten teacher.
“But we are definitely giving them guidelines that hopefully will help” plan the day, she added.
“Every teacher is working harder than they ever have in their lives,” she said.
Recent
- Coronavirus May Have Changed Everything, But Not the Human Capacity For Good
- Coronavirus Roundup: Digital Divide in Hardware, Next Century Cities on Local Broadband, CCIA Worker Guidelines
- Online Elementary Education is No Spring Break for Parents Teaching from Home
- Big Tech’s Response to Coronavirus: Face Masks, Hiring Binges, Free Web Sites and Cash Donations
- Democrats Call for New Infrastructure Stimulus Legislation Includes Large Broadband Provision
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Net Neutrality1 month ago
FCC Seeks Comment on Net Neutrality Issues Remanded by Appeals Court: Public Safety, Pole Attachments and Lifeline
-
Health1 month ago
Battling Coronavirus COVID-19, Broadband Could Provide Relief Although Telemedicine May Not Help
-
Health3 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Will Stream Daily in March on ‘Broadband and the Coronavirus’
-
Artificial Intelligence1 month ago
U.S. Progress on AI and Quantum Computing Will Best China, Says CTO Michael Kratsios
-
Broadband Mapping2 weeks ago
Commerce Department’s NTIA Details Its New-Found Progress in Broadband Mapping Technology
-
Antitrust2 weeks ago
Information Technology and Innovation Foundation Brings Global Antitrust Experts Together in Videoconference
-
Broadband TV2 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Monday, March 23, 2020 – Free and Low Cost Internet Plans During Coronavirus
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
Industry Groups Praise New Broadband DATA Act, Pai and Kennedy Lock Horns on C-Band, Klobuchar Antitrust