Broadband's Impact
Panelists Clash on Adequacy of Government Web Sites Under Coronavirus Strain
April 20, 2020— U.S. government websites have handled the coronavirus strain with varying degrees of success – depending on which panelist from Wednesday’s Information Technology and Innovation Fund webinar you asked.
ITIF recently published a report on the amount of government websites that have crashed. According to the report, 28 states failed the mobile page load test for sufficient speeds.
Many of these websites that have crashed or been slowed are government unemployment websites that have buckled under the weight of 17 million Americans who have lost their job in the past couple weeks.
“Legacy tech has really been a problem” in government software, said Dustin Haisler, chief innovation officer of eRepublic. These websites “were not designed for the CARES Act,” referring to the $2 trillion COVID stimulus package recently passed by Congress.
Government websites, Haisler contends, were designed to be prepared for emergencies but not for a 100 percent remote work-society. Unlike hurricane season, Haisler said, “a lot of people just didn’t see this in the cards.”
The government “has done an incredibly good job from our perspective,” said Brian Anderson, the chief technology officer at NIC Components Corporation, acknowledging that the government is dealing with “an entirely unprecedented” situation.
“The response has been amazing in a time where most of these offices are entirely empty right now or on skeleton crews.”
Anderson commented on the unexpected intensity of the COVID-induced traffic. Government websites are currently experiencing traffic that “we might see in a month but in a matter of hours.” The pandemic will set “a new bar” for how government responds to the demands put on these systems, he said.
Panelists also discussed the outbreaks impact on a long-standing issue in broadband equity. Anderson said that fixing digital divide during the outbreak also happens to “[meet] a need that serves” disconnected parts of the population. “The government still has to overcome that,” Anderson said.
Recent
- Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 – Will the Techlash Be Livestreamed: How is Big Tech Navigating the Coronavirus?
- Zoom CEO Eric Yuan Pledges to Address Security Shortcomings in ‘The Next 90 Days’
- Panelists Clash on Adequacy of Government Web Sites Under Coronavirus Strain
- The Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Auction Should Favor Fiber Builders, Says Corning Analyst
- Coronavirus Roundup: Aji Pai on Pandemic, T-Mobile Approval, Navajo Nation Temporary Spectrum
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Education2 weeks ago
Online Elementary Education is No Spring Break for Parents Teaching from Home
-
Health2 weeks ago
Coronavirus May Have Changed Everything, But Not the Human Capacity For Good
-
Broadband Mapping1 month ago
Commerce Department’s NTIA Details Its New-Found Progress in Broadband Mapping Technology
-
Health1 month ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Will Stream Daily in March on ‘Broadband and the Coronavirus’
-
Antitrust4 weeks ago
Information Technology and Innovation Foundation Brings Global Antitrust Experts Together in Videoconference
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 – The Importance of Universal Broadband in the Age of the Coronavirus
-
Broadband Roundup1 month ago
Coronavirus Roundup: Broadband Providers Take the Pledge, T-Mobile Spectrum, Rural Health Care Funding
-
Digital Inclusion1 week ago
FCC’s Jessica Rosenworcel Calls for Wi-Fi School Buses, and Brookings Panelists Agree Now is the Time