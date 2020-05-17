Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 – The Experience of Infrastructure Investment Funds

Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 12 Noon ET - "The Experience of Infrastructure Investment Funds (Topic 2 at Digital Infrastructure Investment on August 10)."

This Broadband Breakfast Live Online session will preview one aspect of the contents of Digital Infrastructure Investment, a Physical/Virtual Event at the Broadband Communities Summit. The conference takes place on Monday, August 10, and the summit runs from August 10-13, in Houston, Texas. In this preview session, our panelists will consider:

Infrastructure financing is available for broadband. Will it dwindle or accelerate with the coronavirus pandemic? What is the experience of institutional investors?

In this session, investment fund managers -- and successful projects deploying such investment -- will talk about the investors, the benchmarks, and the financial returns on digital infrastructure investment.

Drew Clark (Moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

