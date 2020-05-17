#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 – Federal Broadband Funds and Opportunity Zones
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 12 Noon ET - "Federal Broadband Funds and Opportunity Zones (Topic 1 at Digital Infrastructure Investment on August 10)."
This Broadband Breakfast Live Online session will preview one aspect of the contents of Digital Infrastructure Investment, a Physical/Virtual Event at the Broadband Communities Summit. The conference takes place on Monday, August 10, and the summit runs from August 10-13, in Houston, Texas. In this preview session, our panelists will consider:
The FCC is making $20.4 billion available for rural broadband. The U.S. Treasury's Opportunity Zones help urban projects. Can these funds make a difference?
In this session, panelists will explore how the Federal Communications Commission's Rural Digital Opportunity Fund might impact project financing. Funding from RDOF will also be discussed in the context of the relatively recent Opportunity Zone investments, plus other sources of federal funding available to supplement the Return on Investment for broadband projects.
- Drew Clark (Moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
