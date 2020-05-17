Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 – The Neutral Host Infrastructure and Small Cell Deployments

Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 12 Noon ET - "The Neutral Host Infrastructure and Small Cell Deployments (Topic 1 at Digital Infrastructure Investment on August 10)."

This Broadband Breakfast Live Online session will preview one aspect of the contents of Digital Infrastructure Investment, a Physical/Virtual Event at the Broadband Communities Summit. The conference takes place on Monday, August 10, and the summit runs from August 10-13, in Houston, Texas. In this preview session, our panelists will consider:

Will the neutral host infrastructure also take over small cells and 5G?

In this session, owners and investor in infrastructure-class assets will speak about the history and evolution of tower infrastructure - for cellular, and now for small cell and 5G. The panel will also consider how the "neutral host" model fares with data center and other cloud-based investments.

WATCH HERE, or on YouTube. Also available on Twitter and Facebook. Or SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube Channel

Guests will be invited

Drew Clark (Moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Follow upcoming Live Online events, see Broadband Breakfast Live Online Will Stream Every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET on ‘Broadband and the Coronavirus’