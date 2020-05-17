Connect with us

Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 – The Neutral Host Infrastructure and Small Cell Deployments

Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 12 Noon ET - "The Neutral Host Infrastructure and Small Cell Deployments (Topic 1 at Digital Infrastructure Investment on August 10)."

This Broadband Breakfast Live Online session will preview one aspect of the contents of Digital Infrastructure Investment, a Physical/Virtual Event at the Broadband Communities Summit. The conference takes place on Monday, August 10, and the summit runs from August 10-13, in Houston, Texas. In this preview session, our panelists will consider:

Will the neutral host infrastructure also take over small cells and 5G?

In this session, owners and investor in infrastructure-class assets will speak about the history and evolution of tower infrastructure - for cellular, and now for small cell and 5G. The panel will also consider how the "neutral host" model fares with data center and other cloud-based investments.

