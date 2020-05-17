Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 – Last-Mile Digital Infrastructure

Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, 12 Noon ET - "Last-Mile Digital Infrastructure (Topic 1 at Digital Infrastructure Investment on August 10)."

This Broadband Breakfast Live Online session will preview one aspect of the contents of Digital Infrastructure Investment, a Physical/Virtual Event at the Broadband Communities Summit. The conference takes place on Monday, August 10, and the summit runs from August 10-13, in Houston, Texas. In this preview session, our panelists will consider:

Ownership models are evolving. Who will play the lead role in constructing? What entities, including cities, will own digital assets? Who will managing the network?

In this session, experts on digital infrastructure investment will discuss the emerging open access model, including the pros and cons, both from a technological and financial perspective.

Drew Clark (Moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

