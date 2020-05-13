#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 – How Broadband Maps Are Identifying Unserved and Underserved Communities
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, 12 Noon ET - "How Broadband Maps Are Being Used to Help Identify Unserved and Underserved Communities."
- WATCH HERE, or on YouTube. Also available on Twitter and Facebook. Or SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube Channel
- Other guests have been invited
- Drew Clark (Moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Follow upcoming Live Online events, see Broadband Breakfast Live Online Will Stream Every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET on ‘Broadband and the Coronavirus’
Recent
- FCC Approves Rules for Deployment of Satellites, Allocates Six Megahertz of Low-Band Spectrum to Broadband
- Senate Committee Simultaneously Praises Broadband Providers and Scorns Broadband Maps
- Using Handwashing Kits, Gloves and Face Masks to Aid Installs With 75 Percent Usage Increase
- Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 – How Broadband Maps Are Identifying Unserved and Underserved Communities
- Coronavirus Roundup: Global Internet Speeds, Jill Biden on Tele-education, Billions for Broadband from HEROES Act
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
China2 weeks ago
China Expert Predicts that Nation’s Flawed Coronavirus Response Will Damage the Power of Chinese Communist Party
-
Education1 month ago
Online Elementary Education is No Spring Break for Parents Teaching from Home
-
Digital Inclusion1 month ago
FCC’s Jessica Rosenworcel Calls for Wi-Fi School Buses, and Brookings Panelists Agree Now is the Time
-
Health1 month ago
Coronavirus May Have Changed Everything, But Not the Human Capacity For Good
-
Broadband Data3 weeks ago
CenturyLink CTO Boasts Success in Handling Coronavirus-Induced ‘Hot’ Networks, Credits Company’s Fiber Push
-
Wireless1 month ago
Syracuse, N.Y., and Other Cities Discuss Process of Coexistence With ‘Small Cell’ Wireless Technology in Rights-of-Way
-
Health1 month ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Will Stream Every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET on ‘Broadband and the Coronavirus’
-
Big Tech1 month ago
Big Tech’s Response to Coronavirus: Face Masks, Hiring Binges, Free Web Sites and Cash Donations