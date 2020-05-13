Broadband Roundup
Coronavirus Roundup: Global Internet Speeds, Jill Biden on Tele-education, Billions for Broadband from HEROES Act
Ookla Speedtest, a broadband data aggregator, released a dashboard showing the changes in broadband speeds in every country across the world since March 2, 2020.
The dashboard, which shows both fixed and mobile broadband speeds, contains some surprises. The country with the greatest fixed speed change was Lebanon, with an 88 percent increase.
The country with the greatest change in mobile speed was the island nation of Trinidad and Tobago, with an increase of 89 percent. The greatest loss in either kind of speed was found in Sri Lanka, with a decrease in mobile speed of 37 percent.
While there are some aberrations, the data indicate that despite the seeming all-consuming damage of the coronavirus pandemic, broadband speeds worldwide have increased.
Jill Biden talks tele-education
Jill Biden “dropped in” to a Pittsburgh high school’s AP English class to hear from teachers and students about the trials of tele-education. The virtual visit was one of many that the former Second Lady has made recently as she remotely campaigns for her husband across the country.
Biden, herself a professor of English for 30 years, asked students about the struggles they’ve faced in tele-education. Administrators of the Pittsburgh Science and Technology Academy said that because the curriculum is focused on STEM, the school was able to pivot to a tele-education environment rather quickly.
Meanwhile, students praised software like Zoom and Microsoft Teams for sustaining their education and keeping them accountable by allowing them to meet with teachers during office hours.
One student credited Zoom with helping her keep in touch with her group of friends, and another vocalized her gratitude that this pandemic occurred today and not 30 years ago when the country would not have had the technology to make distance learning work.
HEROES Act would provide billions in broadband funding
Congress introduced the HEROES Act in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, which includes a provision infusing billions of dollars into broadband benefit programs.
Rep. Frank Pallone, Jr., D-N.J., and Communications and Technology Subcommittee Chairman Mike Doyle, D-Penn., applauded the introduction of the bill.
“This bill keeps all of our kids safe and digitally connected, providing $1.5 billion immediately for online distance learning,” Pallone and Doyle said. “It also provides much-needed support to struggling families, those who are low-income or have someone in the family who has been furloughed or laid off, by providing them a monthly credit of up to $50 on their internet service bills.”
Non-profit public interest group Public Knowledge also praised the move.
“We commend House Democrats for leading the charge to help everyone get or stay connected during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Public Knowledge Senior Policy Counsel Jenna Leventoff said. “Although connectivity was critical before this pandemic, it is particularly critical when most Americans are being told to stay at home.”
However, some felt that the provision should have gone farther, including the Schools, Health and Libraries Broadband Coalition.
"By introducing the HEROES Act, House Democrats show that they recognize the vital importance of connecting people they serve to affordable broadband during and after the COVID-19 health crisis,” SHLB Executive Director John Windhausen said. “But the legislation does not provide sufficient funding for schools, libraries, and healthcare providers to address the school closures, health crises, and economic dislocation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Recent
- FCC Approves Rules for Deployment of Satellites, Allocates Six Megahertz of Low-Band Spectrum to Broadband
- Senate Committee Simultaneously Praises Broadband Providers and Scorns Broadband Maps
- Using Handwashing Kits, Gloves and Face Masks to Aid Installs With 75 Percent Usage Increase
- Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 – How Broadband Maps Are Identifying Unserved and Underserved Communities
- Coronavirus Roundup: Global Internet Speeds, Jill Biden on Tele-education, Billions for Broadband from HEROES Act
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
China2 weeks ago
China Expert Predicts that Nation’s Flawed Coronavirus Response Will Damage the Power of Chinese Communist Party
-
Education1 month ago
Online Elementary Education is No Spring Break for Parents Teaching from Home
-
Digital Inclusion1 month ago
FCC’s Jessica Rosenworcel Calls for Wi-Fi School Buses, and Brookings Panelists Agree Now is the Time
-
Health1 month ago
Coronavirus May Have Changed Everything, But Not the Human Capacity For Good
-
Broadband Data3 weeks ago
CenturyLink CTO Boasts Success in Handling Coronavirus-Induced ‘Hot’ Networks, Credits Company’s Fiber Push
-
Wireless1 month ago
Syracuse, N.Y., and Other Cities Discuss Process of Coexistence With ‘Small Cell’ Wireless Technology in Rights-of-Way
-
Health1 month ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Will Stream Every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET on ‘Broadband and the Coronavirus’
-
Big Tech1 month ago
Big Tech’s Response to Coronavirus: Face Masks, Hiring Binges, Free Web Sites and Cash Donations