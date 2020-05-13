FCC
FCC Approves Rules for Deployment of Satellites, Allocates Six Megahertz of Low-Band Spectrum to Broadband
May 13, 2020 — The Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday adopted new rules for the deployment of satellites.
The action, at the agency’s May meeting – its second monthly meeting conducted remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic –comes at a time of increased pressure by military officials to roll back their support for satellite broadband companies like Ligado, whom officials fear could interfere with GPS.
The FCC called such concerns "baseless." Notwithstanding, Wednesday’s action fulfills a pledge to provide stringent regulations on the technology.
The agency has also expanded the frequency bands that satellite earth stations in motion can access.
Additionally, the FCC approved $8.36 million in funding for telehealth services to 33 healthcare providers across the country. The funding will go toward virtual doctor visits, treating patients with substance abuse and mental health issues, home monitoring devices and other applications.
The FCC also enacted regulatory fees for foreign-licensed space stations that could access the U.S. market. Formerly, such stations could access the market without paying the regulatory fees that U.S. licensed commercial space stations had to pay.
Finally, the FCC allocated a six megahertz portion of the 900 MegaHertz (MHz) spectrum band for broadband.
The FCC intended for the segment to "support the growing technological needs of our nation's industries, while reserving the remaining four megahertz of the band for narrowband operations."
The remaining four megahertz of spectrum in the radiofrequency vicinity will be saved for operations along the narrowband spectrum.
The agency said it would partially unfreeze the 900 MHz application and allow current licenses to apply to relocate their narrowband operations in order to facilitate transition.
The FCC’s hope is that freeing up spectrum will allow new technologies dependent on that range of spectrum to thrive as well as meet the needs of Americans.
Recent
- FCC Approves Rules for Deployment of Satellites, Allocates Six Megahertz of Low-Band Spectrum to Broadband
- Senate Committee Simultaneously Praises Broadband Providers and Scorns Broadband Maps
- Using Handwashing Kits, Gloves and Face Masks to Aid Installs With 75 Percent Usage Increase
- Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 – How Broadband Maps Are Identifying Unserved and Underserved Communities
- Coronavirus Roundup: Global Internet Speeds, Jill Biden on Tele-education, Billions for Broadband from HEROES Act
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
China2 weeks ago
China Expert Predicts that Nation’s Flawed Coronavirus Response Will Damage the Power of Chinese Communist Party
-
Education1 month ago
Online Elementary Education is No Spring Break for Parents Teaching from Home
-
Digital Inclusion1 month ago
FCC’s Jessica Rosenworcel Calls for Wi-Fi School Buses, and Brookings Panelists Agree Now is the Time
-
Health1 month ago
Coronavirus May Have Changed Everything, But Not the Human Capacity For Good
-
Broadband Data3 weeks ago
CenturyLink CTO Boasts Success in Handling Coronavirus-Induced ‘Hot’ Networks, Credits Company’s Fiber Push
-
Wireless1 month ago
Syracuse, N.Y., and Other Cities Discuss Process of Coexistence With ‘Small Cell’ Wireless Technology in Rights-of-Way
-
Health1 month ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Will Stream Every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET on ‘Broadband and the Coronavirus’
-
Big Tech1 month ago
Big Tech’s Response to Coronavirus: Face Masks, Hiring Binges, Free Web Sites and Cash Donations