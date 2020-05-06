FCC
Military Witnesses Bash FCC’s Approval of Ligado at Live Senate Committee Hearing
May 6, 2020 – Military officials and legislators urged the Federal Communications Commission to reverse their approval of increased satellite broadband infrastructure development in a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing that took place in person on Wednesday.
In April, the FCC authorized the implementation of Ligado, a satellite broadband provider. The decision has been fraught with controversy. Despite promises from Ligado that its service would not pose a threat to the operation of military GPS infrastructure, these officials claimed that the technology has already been disruptive.
Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Michael Griffin analogized the problem of radiofrequency interference to noise.
“The quietest possible sound might be represented by rustling leaves, which are quoted at zero to ten decibels...On the other hand, a jet taking off will create a sound 140 to 150 decibels,” Griffin said. “What we are trying to do with GPS is to hear the sound of leaves rustling through the noise of a hundred jets taking off all at once.”
The panelists, including U.S. Space Force General John W. Raymond and U.S. Coast Guard Admiral Thad Allen, were entirely on the side of the Defense Department witnesses, a fact to which Ligado objected.
Allen expressed concerns about the FCC's behavior, saying that it disregarded “expertise within the federal government.”
“We could have a situation where instead of trying to reach a consensus, we have the FCC basically assuming and determining everything according to their own intuitions,” he added.
Committee Chairman James Inhofe, R-Okla., found the arguments compelling.
“I started in the Senate and was on the Senate Armed Services Committee starting in 1994,” he said. “And I don't think I've ever seen a more impressive group of witnesses on a specific subject.”
Ligado has claimed to have taken steps to ensure that its service will not interfere with government GPS and has committed to providing six months of notice before implementation.
However, many members of President Trump's cabinet expressed concern that the risks are too significant.
“[We cannot] allow the proposed Ligado system to proceed in light of the operational impact to GPS,” said the Pentagon's chief information officer Dana Deasy.
Recent
- Military Witnesses Bash FCC’s Approval of Ligado at Live Senate Committee Hearing
- Tier One Broadband Providers Update on Coronavirus Response
- Supreme Court Hears Oral Arguments About Robocalls Over the Telephone
- Coronavirus Roundup: Former Google CEO on Military Tech, ISP Internet Speeds, Parking Lot Wi-Fi
- USDA Announces Broadband Infrastructure Grants for Rural New Mexico Towns
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Education1 month ago
Online Elementary Education is No Spring Break for Parents Teaching from Home
-
China1 week ago
China Expert Predicts that Nation’s Flawed Coronavirus Response Will Damage the Power of Chinese Communist Party
-
Health1 month ago
Coronavirus May Have Changed Everything, But Not the Human Capacity For Good
-
Digital Inclusion4 weeks ago
FCC’s Jessica Rosenworcel Calls for Wi-Fi School Buses, and Brookings Panelists Agree Now is the Time
-
#broadbandlive1 month ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 – The Importance of Universal Broadband in the Age of the Coronavirus
-
Antitrust1 month ago
Information Technology and Innovation Foundation Brings Global Antitrust Experts Together in Videoconference
-
Broadband Data2 weeks ago
CenturyLink CTO Boasts Success in Handling Coronavirus-Induced ‘Hot’ Networks, Credits Company’s Fiber Push
-
Wireless4 weeks ago
Syracuse, N.Y., and Other Cities Discuss Process of Coexistence With ‘Small Cell’ Wireless Technology in Rights-of-Way