Broadband Mapping
Senate Committee Simultaneously Praises Broadband Providers and Scorns Broadband Maps
May 13, 2020 — “Among the 10 largest countries in world, the U.S. is the only nation that reported no substantial degradation last month in terms of speed,” said US Telecom CEO Jonathan Spalter at a Senate hearing on “The State of Broadband Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic” Wednesday.
The assertion, which Broadband Breakfast was not able to verify, piqued the interest of many of the gathered senators, some of whom attended via videoconference.
Spalter credited US Telecom member companies for working hard. He said the organization Smart Cities helped convert 18 different convention centers around the country into emergency hospitals for COVID-19 victims.
Spalter also touted member company Verizon’s $55 million donation to COVID-19 related causes and member company Century Link’s help in converting the battleship USS Mercy into a floating hospital.
Spalter recalled asking Smart City board member Marty Ruben why he continued to help convert convention centers into hospitals.
“There was never any question,” Ruben responded, according to the US Telecom CEO. “These are our communities.”
When witnesses brought up the unexpected challenges that internet service providers face in ensuring enough speed for uploads due to heavy use of symmetrical data-munchers like Zoom, Senate Committee Commerce Chairman Roger Wicker, R-Miss., cut them off to get a direct answer.
“Are we doing well on upload?” he asked.
“That’s the beauty of fiber,” NTCA CEO Shirley Bloomfield replied, referring to fiber optic cables’ high-speed and symmetrical properties.
Spalter also named a few key ingredients in the American economic recipe that were effective in improving broadband speeds: network investment, a regulatory light touch and a forward-looking perspective.
Similarly, Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., identified Europe’s heavy-handed approach as being the reason why European countries are reporting slower than average broadband speeds.
Broadband mapping also comes in for criticism at the hearing
But that didn’t stop the committee from beating everyone’s favorite dead horse: The Federal Communications Commission’s broadband maps.
At the same time, senators were very conscious of the fact that not all broadband data can be trusted due to unreliable maps.
Large portions of rural America were left out of the FCC’s official broadband map that both industry and government rely on to make future decisions, said Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont.
“It actually blows my mind,” he added.
Tester was both encouraging of proactive broadband buildout efforts and skeptical that buildout money would be used efficiently, given the map’s troubled past, worrying that the FCC might be acting recklessly by “building out because [it] can’t get the information on maps correct.”
Bloomfield responded that since the FCC’s initiatives to encourage buildouts initially grant funds to the most underserved, it is actually “a wise course of action.”
Steven Berry, the CEO of the Competitive Carriers Association, agreed. “I think we can walk and chew gum at the same time,” he assured the testy senator.
Wicker agreed with the witnesses’ reasoning but waved off their relatively lax attitudes, saying that the Rural Digital Opportunities Fund auction has to happen no later than October.
The senators’ concern with broadband mapping underscored their recognition of the importance of universal broadband in America.
“We need high speed internet,” Tester said. “Otherwise we don’t have health care at a distance, we don’t have tele-education.”
Recent
- FCC Approves Rules for Deployment of Satellites, Allocates Six Megahertz of Low-Band Spectrum to Broadband
- Senate Committee Simultaneously Praises Broadband Providers and Scorns Broadband Maps
- Using Handwashing Kits, Gloves and Face Masks to Aid Installs With 75 Percent Usage Increase
- Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 – How Broadband Maps Are Identifying Unserved and Underserved Communities
- Coronavirus Roundup: Global Internet Speeds, Jill Biden on Tele-education, Billions for Broadband from HEROES Act
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
China2 weeks ago
China Expert Predicts that Nation’s Flawed Coronavirus Response Will Damage the Power of Chinese Communist Party
-
Education1 month ago
Online Elementary Education is No Spring Break for Parents Teaching from Home
-
Digital Inclusion1 month ago
FCC’s Jessica Rosenworcel Calls for Wi-Fi School Buses, and Brookings Panelists Agree Now is the Time
-
Health1 month ago
Coronavirus May Have Changed Everything, But Not the Human Capacity For Good
-
Broadband Data3 weeks ago
CenturyLink CTO Boasts Success in Handling Coronavirus-Induced ‘Hot’ Networks, Credits Company’s Fiber Push
-
Wireless1 month ago
Syracuse, N.Y., and Other Cities Discuss Process of Coexistence With ‘Small Cell’ Wireless Technology in Rights-of-Way
-
Health1 month ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Will Stream Every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET on ‘Broadband and the Coronavirus’
-
Big Tech1 month ago
Big Tech’s Response to Coronavirus: Face Masks, Hiring Binges, Free Web Sites and Cash Donations