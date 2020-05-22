Intellectual Property
Slogans About Data Portability on Tech Platforms Don’t Capture Intellectual Property and Interoperability Issues
May 22, 2020 — Experts on the issue of data portability are unsure where to draw the line regarding the degree to which big tech platforms like Facebook should be forced to make their products and services data portable, according to a Technology Policy Institute webinar Thursday.
Data portability refers to the ability to move data from one data cloud system to another so that the data is still useable. It is not to be confused with data interoperability, which only means that two given cloud systems can communicate with each other.
Experts played devil’s advocate on Thursday’s webinar to identify real issues with a pure-portability data environment. Michael Katz, professor emeritus at the University of California at Berkeley, posed the hypothetical of transferring “advanced 3-D videos.”
If an innovative social media company allowed for you to share 3-D videos with friends, Katz, reasoned, should it then be forced to share its intellectual property with competing platforms in the name of data portability?
Catherine Tucker, a distinguished professor at MIT Sloan, highlighted the difference between the interoperability of physical equipment, such as pipes and faxing machines, and the interoperability of technology. She brought up the example of Snapchat, which is predicated on sending messages that are meant to be short-lived.
“What does it mean to have those fleeting convos interoperable?” she asked.
Jason Furman, professor of economics at Harvard Kennedy School, brought attention to highly successful uses of interoperability, such as email, where a dizzying number of domains participate. Just because you still use AOL doesn’t mean you should get penalized by not being able to message someone who uses Gmail, he said.
Furman suggested that interoperability in electronic messaging should resemble the email model as closely as possible. “There are all sorts of ways where you channel your innovation,” he said.
Current technologies were thrown under the microscope and analyzed through the lens of this framework. Bijan Madhani, Facebook’s privacy and public policy manager, brought up Zoom as an example.
What does it mean to be able to transfer the data of a video call in Zoom — including the identities of a webcast’s participants, who do not provide explicit consent — to one’s Facebook account, Madhani asked.
Recent
- Slogans About Data Portability on Tech Platforms Don’t Capture Intellectual Property and Interoperability Issues
- Application Deadline of July 15 Announced for $16 Billion Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Auction
- National Digital Currency Could Expedite Stimulus Checks, Unlock Other Possibilities
- Collaborative Smart City Pilots Show Promise in Improving Internet Access
- Apartment Industry Sees Stable Payments, Labor Shortages and Preventative Innovations
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
China3 weeks ago
China Expert Predicts that Nation’s Flawed Coronavirus Response Will Damage the Power of Chinese Communist Party
-
Digital Inclusion1 month ago
FCC’s Jessica Rosenworcel Calls for Wi-Fi School Buses, and Brookings Panelists Agree Now is the Time
-
Wireless1 month ago
Syracuse, N.Y., and Other Cities Discuss Process of Coexistence With ‘Small Cell’ Wireless Technology in Rights-of-Way
-
Broadband Data4 weeks ago
CenturyLink CTO Boasts Success in Handling Coronavirus-Induced ‘Hot’ Networks, Credits Company’s Fiber Push
-
Big Tech2 weeks ago
The Rise, Reign, and Self-Repair of Zoom
-
Broadband Data1 month ago
Lack of Symmetrical Networks May be Choking Internet Performance, Say Fiber Advocates on Webinar
-
Net Neutrality1 month ago
Public Interest Groups Blast FCC For Refusal to Extend Public Safety Deadline on Net Neutrality Comments
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 – Will the Coronavirus Lead to a Loss of Privacy? Weighing Contact Tracing and Broadband Surveillance