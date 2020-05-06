Federal Agencies
USDA Announces Broadband Infrastructure Grants for Rural New Mexico Towns
May 6, 2020 – U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced $23 million in grant investments for rural broadband infrastructure in New Mexico on Tuesday.
The three recipients, Pueblo of Acoma, Penasco Valley Telephone Cooperative and ENMR Telephone Cooperative, will receive the funds through the ReConnect Pilot Program, which seeks to develop broadband access in underserved areas.
"The need for rural broadband has never been more apparent than it is now," said Secretary Perdue. "Access to telehealth services, remote learning for school children and remote business operations all require access to broadband."
Pueblo of Acoma will receive a $942,955 grant for repairing existing infrastructure and bridging access gaps. 1st Lt. Governor Pierson Siow expressed gratitude for the grant, saying that it would enable them to “provide high-speed broadband to 95 percent of the community and establish a tribally-owned service provider…helping the Pueblo bridge the digital divide.”
Additionally, Penasco Valley Telephone Cooperative Inc. and ENMR Telephone Cooperative will receive grants of $3.1 million and $19.2 million respectively. Together, they will use this money to develop fiber broadband networks that will serve more than 1,500 households across more than 4,500 square miles of rural New Mexico.
The USDA has allocated several other grants aimed at expanding rural broadband access. On Sunday, the agency announced that it would extend the Rural Utilities Service Distance Learning and Telemedicine Grant Program, which provides technology grants to organizations such as local governments and private corporations, for a second window.
"As we moved through the 60-day application window," said the USDA Office of Rural Development's Richard Anderson, "we had a growing number of e-mails and calls from educational and medical folks who wanted to apply for the program, but due to other demands on their time...were concerned that they wouldn't have enough time to devote to the application."
The webinar reviewed eligibility requirements of the program, explained the application process, and highlighted some of the changes to the program, including an available fund of over $24 million for grants and an updated application due date of July 13, 2020.
See the complete webinar, as well as detailed application information.
Recent
- USDA Announces Broadband Infrastructure Grants for Rural New Mexico Towns
- Australian Group Chronicles the Growing Realism of ‘Deep Fakes,’ and Their Geopolitical Risk
- Fiber Optics Generally a Better Option Than Wireless, Even in Rural Areas, Says Municipal Broadband Advocate
- Coronavirus Roundup: Making the Most of TV White Space, 5.9 GHz Waivers, Avoiding Huawei Gear on 5G
- Historically Black Colleges Urge Additional Funding to Close Broadband Gap
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Education1 month ago
Online Elementary Education is No Spring Break for Parents Teaching from Home
-
China1 week ago
China Expert Predicts that Nation’s Flawed Coronavirus Response Will Damage the Power of Chinese Communist Party
-
Health1 month ago
Coronavirus May Have Changed Everything, But Not the Human Capacity For Good
-
Digital Inclusion4 weeks ago
FCC’s Jessica Rosenworcel Calls for Wi-Fi School Buses, and Brookings Panelists Agree Now is the Time
-
#broadbandlive1 month ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 – The Importance of Universal Broadband in the Age of the Coronavirus
-
Antitrust1 month ago
Information Technology and Innovation Foundation Brings Global Antitrust Experts Together in Videoconference
-
Broadband Data2 weeks ago
CenturyLink CTO Boasts Success in Handling Coronavirus-Induced ‘Hot’ Networks, Credits Company’s Fiber Push
-
Wireless4 weeks ago
Syracuse, N.Y., and Other Cities Discuss Process of Coexistence With ‘Small Cell’ Wireless Technology in Rights-of-Way