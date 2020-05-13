Health
Using Handwashing Kits, Gloves and Face Masks to Aid Installs With 75 Percent Usage Increase
May 13, 2020 — The second tier of broadband providers has successfully adapted to the age of the coronavirus by providing customer service and high-speed internet amid social distancing recommendations across the country, said representatives in a webinar Wednesday.
The webinar, hosted by Broadband Communities Magazine Associate Editor Sean Buckley, featured Upstream Network President Bryan Rader, Atlantic Broadband Vice President Regan Anderson, Lumos Networks Senior Director Rob Cale and SpotOn Networks CEO Richard Sherwin.
Representatives remarked that although tier two networks have seen a substantial increase in usage — one provider noted a rise of 75 percent — safe methods of addressing device setup and network connectivity issues have evolved as well.
Atlantic Broadband presented many such protection measures including handwashing kits, gloves, face masks and increased online operations, with Anderson calling these changes a necessity.
“We have to work through the virtual or phones, et cetera, because you're not really afforded that face to face opportunity,” he said.
Other networks, Atlantic Broadband included, spoke about other adjustments to their service, including virtual support.
Consumers are now able to troubleshoot solutions to equipment problems with a representative via e-mail, telephone, chat or video call.
Sherwin stressed the importance of maintaining current networks as well as preparing for future ones.
“The newest version of Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi 6, has three times the speed of Wi-Fi 5, increased density ... with the added features that Wi-Fi 6 offers, there's tremendous device capacity within a given access point area,” he said.
Besides the new developments, the companies said, the focus was on consumer safety and health.
“Every company in a sense has had to have some change based on this pandemic,” Anderson said. “The first priority was and always is safety for our employees and our customers.”
Recent
- FCC Approves Rules for Deployment of Satellites, Allocates Six Megahertz of Low-Band Spectrum to Broadband
- Senate Committee Simultaneously Praises Broadband Providers and Scorns Broadband Maps
- Using Handwashing Kits, Gloves and Face Masks to Aid Installs With 75 Percent Usage Increase
- Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 – How Broadband Maps Are Identifying Unserved and Underserved Communities
- Coronavirus Roundup: Global Internet Speeds, Jill Biden on Tele-education, Billions for Broadband from HEROES Act
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
China2 weeks ago
China Expert Predicts that Nation’s Flawed Coronavirus Response Will Damage the Power of Chinese Communist Party
-
Education1 month ago
Online Elementary Education is No Spring Break for Parents Teaching from Home
-
Digital Inclusion1 month ago
FCC’s Jessica Rosenworcel Calls for Wi-Fi School Buses, and Brookings Panelists Agree Now is the Time
-
Health1 month ago
Coronavirus May Have Changed Everything, But Not the Human Capacity For Good
-
Broadband Data3 weeks ago
CenturyLink CTO Boasts Success in Handling Coronavirus-Induced ‘Hot’ Networks, Credits Company’s Fiber Push
-
Wireless1 month ago
Syracuse, N.Y., and Other Cities Discuss Process of Coexistence With ‘Small Cell’ Wireless Technology in Rights-of-Way
-
Health1 month ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Will Stream Every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET on ‘Broadband and the Coronavirus’
-
Big Tech1 month ago
Big Tech’s Response to Coronavirus: Face Masks, Hiring Binges, Free Web Sites and Cash Donations