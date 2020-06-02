Broadband Breakfast Gears Up for Digital Infrastructure Investment Physical/Virtual Event

Tuesday, June 2, 2020 — In a webinar hosted by Broadband Breakfast and Broadband Communities on Tuesday, panelists previewed a discussion on last mile infrastructure, which will be expanded on Broadband Breakfast Live Online webinar on June 3, and other topics associated with broadband infrastructure investment.

Isak Finér, chief marketing officer of COS Systems, joined the panel to detail the infrastructure financing practices of areas with higher internet penetration rates than the U.S.

Roger Timmerman, CEO of UTOPIA Fiber, the largest open access fiber network in the country, voiced his opinion on the future of open access infrastructure.

The Live Online weekly webcasts during the month of June are leading up to Broadband Breakfast’s Digital Infrastructure Investment conference at the Broadband Communities summit, which will be taking place in Houston and livestreamed online on August 10.

The Live Online previews will include discussions of last-mile digital infrastructure, infrastructure investment funds, federal funds and opportunities and neutral host infrastructure. The panelists previewed these future discussions today, talking about the last-mile benefits of open access internet, the challenges to broadband models for investors and service providers, and the roll of the coronavirus pandemic.

Panelists stressed the need to develop an understanding of how to make universal internet access work financially. In order to get to the core of this issue, the web series and conference will bring together infrastructure investment fund managers and other capital holders with fiber, mobile, and data solutions providers to instigate what business model will best support future-proof internet infrastructure.

The webcasts and conference will feature voices and perspectives from around the globe, including speakers from the United Kingdom and Hong Kong.

