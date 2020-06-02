Infrastructure
Broadband Breakfast Gears Up for Digital Infrastructure Investment Physical/Virtual Event
Tuesday, June 2, 2020 — In a webinar hosted by Broadband Breakfast and Broadband Communities on Tuesday, panelists previewed a discussion on last mile infrastructure, which will be expanded on Broadband Breakfast Live Online webinar on June 3, and other topics associated with broadband infrastructure investment.
Isak Finér, chief marketing officer of COS Systems, joined the panel to detail the infrastructure financing practices of areas with higher internet penetration rates than the U.S.
Roger Timmerman, CEO of UTOPIA Fiber, the largest open access fiber network in the country, voiced his opinion on the future of open access infrastructure.
The Live Online weekly webcasts during the month of June are leading up to Broadband Breakfast’s Digital Infrastructure Investment conference at the Broadband Communities summit, which will be taking place in Houston and livestreamed online on August 10.
The Live Online previews will include discussions of last-mile digital infrastructure, infrastructure investment funds, federal funds and opportunities and neutral host infrastructure. The panelists previewed these future discussions today, talking about the last-mile benefits of open access internet, the challenges to broadband models for investors and service providers, and the roll of the coronavirus pandemic.
Panelists stressed the need to develop an understanding of how to make universal internet access work financially. In order to get to the core of this issue, the web series and conference will bring together infrastructure investment fund managers and other capital holders with fiber, mobile, and data solutions providers to instigate what business model will best support future-proof internet infrastructure.
The webcasts and conference will feature voices and perspectives from around the globe, including speakers from the United Kingdom and Hong Kong.
Watch Broadband Breakfast Live Online each Wednesday at 12 Noon ET.
Also, register here for FREE for the August 10, 2020 Digital Infrastructure Investment Physical/Virtual Event.
Recent
- Local Broadband is the Solution to Paucity of Access in United States, Say Panelists at Merit Network Webinar
- Broadband Breakfast Gears Up for Digital Infrastructure Investment Physical/Virtual Event
- Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai Announces Accelerated C-Band Transition
- Broadband Roundup: Economic Benefits of 5G, Lifeline Process Streamlined for Tribes, Maine’s Effort to Protect User Privacy
- Globally, Libraries Are Adapting to the Coronavirus Pandemic and Strategizing for Their Digital Futures
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Congress1 week ago
Senators Introduce Healthcare Broadband Bill as House Companion, Proposes $2 Billion Telehealth Expansion
-
China1 month ago
China Expert Predicts that Nation’s Flawed Coronavirus Response Will Damage the Power of Chinese Communist Party
-
Fiber5 days ago
Fiber Networks Hold a Cybersecurity Advantage Over Rival Co-Axial and Wireless Technologies, Say Panelists
-
Broadband Data1 month ago
CenturyLink CTO Boasts Success in Handling Coronavirus-Induced ‘Hot’ Networks, Credits Company’s Fiber Push
-
Big Tech4 weeks ago
The Rise, Reign, and Self-Repair of Zoom
-
#broadbandlive1 month ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 – Will the Coronavirus Lead to a Loss of Privacy? Weighing Contact Tracing and Broadband Surveillance
-
Net Neutrality1 month ago
Public Interest Groups Blast FCC For Refusal to Extend Public Safety Deadline on Net Neutrality Comments
-
Rural4 weeks ago
Why the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund is So Significant, and How to Succeed in Applying For RDOF