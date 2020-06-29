Section 230
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Launches Series on ‘Section 230: Separating Fact from Fiction,’ in Partnership with CCIA
WASHINGTON, June 29, 2020 - Broadband Breakfast announced that its Broadband Breakfast Live Online webcast series will focus, for the first three weeks of July 2020, on "Section 230: Separating Fact from Fiction," a series produced in partnership with the Computer & Communications Industry Association.
"With Section 230 under first from both the right and the left, there's no more important time or more important issue to use to understand Silicon Valley's standing in Washington," said Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast. "Broadband Breakfast brings its timely, topical and smart approach to online events to the subject of Section 230 in this three-part event series at 12 Noon ET on July 1, July 8 and July 15."
"Building upon the success of our 'Broadband and the Coronavirus' series and our series on Digital Infrastructure Investment, Broadband Breakfast continues to hold weekly sessions bringing the broadband community together around the key questions and topics advancing or addressing 'Better Broadband, Better Lives," he said. "We appreciate the sponsorship of the Computer & Communications Industry Association to enable us to put on this new discussion series."
The three events in the series include:
- Event 1: Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 12 Noon ET — “Content Moderation: How it Works, Why it Works, and Best Practices”
- This panel will consider how different platforms approach content moderation, comparing reasons for a more active or more laissez-faire approach. It will consider what “best practices” have emerged for ensuring online diversity without permitting online harassment. It will also feature a discussion of how platforms moderate content in the U.S. versus internationally.
- WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
- Spandana Singh, Policy Analyst, Open Technology Institute
- Other guests have been invited
- Drew Clark (Moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
- Event 2: Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 12 Noon ET — “Section 230 in an Election Year: How Republicans and Democrats are Approaching Proposed Changes”
- Is Section 230 the new bugaboo of election years? Will life return to normal in 2021? This panel will explore the combination of forces that have made Section 230 susceptible to political pressure from both sides of the aisle.
- Event 3: Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 12 Noon ET — “Public Input on Platform Algorithms: The Role of Transparency and Feedback in High-Tech”
- This panel will consider what role governments have, or should have, in reacting to the power of tech platforms vis-à-vis their role in public discourse. It truly aims to consider the pros and cons of government and public involvement and engagement in pushing platforms to adopt greater transparency about the use of their algorithms.
