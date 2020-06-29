Broadband Breakfast Live Online Launches Series on ‘Section 230: Separating Fact from Fiction,’ in Partnership with CCIA

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2020 - Broadband Breakfast announced that its Broadband Breakfast Live Online webcast series will focus, for the first three weeks of July 2020, on "Section 230: Separating Fact from Fiction," a series produced in partnership with the Computer & Communications Industry Association.

"With Section 230 under first from both the right and the left, there's no more important time or more important issue to use to understand Silicon Valley's standing in Washington," said Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast. "Broadband Breakfast brings its timely, topical and smart approach to online events to the subject of Section 230 in this three-part event series at 12 Noon ET on July 1, July 8 and July 15."

"Building upon the success of our 'Broadband and the Coronavirus' series and our series on Digital Infrastructure Investment, Broadband Breakfast continues to hold weekly sessions bringing the broadband community together around the key questions and topics advancing or addressing 'Better Broadband, Better Lives," he said. "We appreciate the sponsorship of the Computer & Communications Industry Association to enable us to put on this new discussion series."

The three events in the series include:

SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live.

Past episodes of Broadband Breakfast Live Online