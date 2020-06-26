#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 — Content Moderation: How it Works, Why it Works and Best Practices
This panel will consider how different platforms approach content moderation, comparing reasons for a more active or more laissez-faire approach. It will consider what “best practices” have emerged for ensuring online diversity without permitting online harassment. It will also feature a discussion of how platforms moderate content in the U.S. versus internationally.
Panelists include:
- Guests have been invited
- Drew Clark (Moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
This event is part of a three-part event series,“Section 230: Separating Fact From Fiction,” on Broadband Breakfast Live Online that is sponsored by the Computer & Communications Industry Association. The three events in the series include:
- Event 1: Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 12 Noon ET — “Content Moderation: How it Works, Why it Works, and Best Practices”
- Event 2: Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 12 Noon ET — “Section 230 in an Election Year: How Republicans and Democrats are Approaching Proposed Changes”
- Event 3: Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 12 Noon ET — “Public Input on Platform Algorithms: The Role of Transparency and Feedback in High-Tech”
Follow upcoming Live Online events at Broadband Breakfast Live Online Will Stream Every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET on ‘Broadband and the Coronavirus’
